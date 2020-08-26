Celebs & viral 26.8.2020 10:06 am

Master KG wants you for his next hit

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Master KG. Photo: Twitter @MasterKGsa

The ‘Jerusalema’ producer is looking for an unknown vocalist to feature on his new track for his deluxe album.

If you are a vocalist waiting for your big break then hit musician Master KG is looking for you.

Sharing on his social media, the Jerusalema artist said he was looking to feature an unknown vocalist for his upcoming deluxe album.

“I would like to work with someone out there who has talent but still not known. If you feel like you are the best vocalist download my beat and record and send it on my email or tag me in a video signing.”

The winner will also have an opportunity to be on screen, as they will appear on the music video for the song too.

The international sensation of Jerusalema is still going strong. The video on YouTube is four million views away from reaching a milestone of 100 million views.

There has also been more success for vocalist Nomcebo Zikode, whose recent single Xola Moya Wam featuring the Limpopo beatmaker is number one on Apple Music.

