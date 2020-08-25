Celebs & viral 25.8.2020 01:47 pm

Mbaks claps back at social media user

Citizen reporter
Mbaks claps back at social media user

Fikile Mbalula during the announcement of the 2016/17 crime statistics. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Esa Alexander)

A popular Tweleb revealed on Twitter that she had been blocked and unblocked many times by Public Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

Minister of Public Transport Fikile Mbalula is never shy to express himself on Twitter and this time is no different.

Popular Tweleb Phume posted that the minster keeps blocking and unblocking her and wondered why he kept doing this.


Asked why she was blocked in the first place, she said: “I asked him if it was true that he met with the Ruperts after Zuma’s testimony kwi state capture enquiry.”

If you recall, the former president Jacob Zuma testified at the Zondo commission in 2019 that the minister alleging met with billionaire businessman Johann Rupert. He warned him that if Zuma removed then finance minister Pravin Gordhan from his position he and others “would shut down the economy” and interfere with the rand.

The minister responded to the tweet.

“Second chances phela, block on misbehaviour and unblock because you aren’t the same person you were some few hours/days ago. Block again ke if no change!”


