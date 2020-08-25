Lifestyle 25.8.2020 12:24 pm

Stogie T gets dream collaboration with reggae star Damian Marley

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Stogie T gets dream collaboration with reggae star Damian Marley

Rapper Stogie T. Photo: Instagram, screenshot , @stogie_T

Stogie T is very excited that his collaboration with is finally happening.

Stogie T has, at last, received news he had been waiting for two years. A collaboration with international reggae star Damian Marley.

Sharing that Marley will be featured on his latest album, the rapper admired how the Jamaican DJ and reggae singer went “full-on King Kong” on the classic track Patience with Nas in 2011.

He thanked record label Roc Nation for making his collaboration happen. Damian is the youngest son of legendary reggae singer Bob Marley and has made a name for himself in his own right.

Damian has won four Grammys throughout his career, winning Regge Album three times for Stony Hill, Welcome to Jamrock and Halfway Tree.


In June, Stogie T dropped new music featuring Nasty C and Benny The Butcher, receiving good reactions from fans and the industry alike.

READ NEXT: Stogie T new music drops, Twitter shows some love

Fans patiently wait for when the rapper will drop his highly anticipated album, his new music can be streamed on mainstream digital platforms.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Stogie T new music drops, Twitter shows some love 3.7.2020
Stogie T’s ‘gay gay’ tweet raises eyebrows 2.7.2020
Bob Marley’s son, a superstar in his own right, announces Joburg gig 17.5.2017


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Financial carnage: Lockdown devastation in numbers

Politics Claims on Ace Magashule ‘fake news’, says ANC

Business News Government says it has received ’10 offers to buy SAA’

World Berlin hospital says Navalny tests ‘indicate poisoning’

Politics Zandile Gumede ‘allocated’ to Cogta portfolio committee – ANC


today in print

Read Today's edition