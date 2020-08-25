Stogie T gets dream collaboration with reggae star Damian Marley

Stogie T has, at last, received news he had been waiting for two years. A collaboration with international reggae star Damian Marley.

Sharing that Marley will be featured on his latest album, the rapper admired how the Jamaican DJ and reggae singer went “full-on King Kong” on the classic track Patience with Nas in 2011.

He thanked record label Roc Nation for making his collaboration happen. Damian is the youngest son of legendary reggae singer Bob Marley and has made a name for himself in his own right.

Damian has won four Grammys throughout his career, winning Regge Album three times for Stony Hill, Welcome to Jamrock and Halfway Tree.

You have no idea how hard I tried to get Damian Marley on my album. 2 years straight. ☹️ Shout out to @RocNation for the assistance. ???????? — STOGIE T (@TumiMolekane) August 23, 2020





In June, Stogie T dropped new music featuring Nasty C and Benny The Butcher, receiving good reactions from fans and the industry alike.

Fans patiently wait for when the rapper will drop his highly anticipated album, his new music can be streamed on mainstream digital platforms.

