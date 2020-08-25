Celebs & viral 25.8.2020 12:33 pm

Letoya Makhene shares gorgeous photos of her and partner, Lebohang Keswa

Citizen reporter
Letoya Makhene and her partner, Lebohang Keswa. Picture: Imposs Digital

‘You make me believe in love again,’ said one Instagram user.

Letoya Makhene has hit back at people hating on her relationship with businesswoman Lebohang Keswa.

Earlier this year, the Generations: The Legacy actress announced she had found love in the arms of a woman. However, the couple has faced plenty of backlash since confirming their relationship on social media in April 2020.

Today, Letoya posted a series of pictures on Twitter and Instagram of the two of them very much in love along with the caption: “I’m sorry – you were saying?”

Lebohang sweetly responded with: “I was just saying I love you very deeply.”

She also expressed how grateful she was to be in a relationship with a person who was mature.

Several social media users have come out in support of Letoya and her partner, with many praising them for their beautiful display of love.

