Letoya Makhene shares gorgeous photos of her and partner, Lebohang Keswa

Letoya Makhene has hit back at people hating on her relationship with businesswoman Lebohang Keswa.
Earlier this year, the Generations: The Legacy actress announced she had found love in the arms of a woman. However, the couple has faced plenty of backlash since confirming their relationship on social media in April 2020.
Today, Letoya posted a series of pictures on Twitter and Instagram of the two of them very much in love along with the caption: “I’m sorry – you were saying?”
I’m sorry-you were saying? pic.twitter.com/SCrtG4givR
— Letoya Makhene (@letoyamakhene) August 25, 2020
Lebohang sweetly responded with: “I was just saying I love you very deeply.”
She also expressed how grateful she was to be in a relationship with a person who was mature.
Dating a mature someone is a Blessing ????????????????❤️???????????? pic.twitter.com/QoM0G4wZxa
— Happily Entangled❤️ (@LebohangKeswa) August 24, 2020
Several social media users have come out in support of Letoya and her partner, with many praising them for their beautiful display of love.
I love the way they look at each other ❤️❤️❤️
— uMiss???? (@butiful_flower) August 25, 2020
I’m happy for you my people. It will end in happiness forever with more blessings, love, peace etc????❤️ pic.twitter.com/TZfNHMxdQB
— khanyisile jamani????????❤️✌️ (@khanyisilejaman) August 25, 2020
Nami I want someone that will look at me the way she looks at you ????♥️
— Dimah_Kay????????️???? (@DimahKay) August 25, 2020
Love is beautiful ????
— Kgoshigadi???? (@Kgosi_Matsie) August 25, 2020
