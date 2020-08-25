More drama at 702 as veteran broadcaster Aki Anatasiou leaves

The departure of veteran radio broadcaster journalist Aki Anatasiou has come with some shock and disbelief, with many wondering if there is more to 702 radio station “shake up”.

It was announced on Tuesday morning that a listener favourite and long-serving broadcaster Aki was leaving. Just two weeks ago the station announced that Joanne Joseph was leaving after nearly three years at 702.

No details were given of her departure, however, in a statement 702 station manager Thabisile Mbete wished Joseph well in her next chapter.

In a statement on 702, Aki said it had been a great privilege and honour to serve the listeners throughout his three decades at the station.

“Whether it was guiding them to work in traffic, MCing station events, 702 listeners have always welcomed me into their car, offices and homes with open arms. 702 is like family to me, I value the connections I’ve made with listeners and colleagues throughout my career. Its been an incredible journey,” he said.

As news spread of Anatasiou’s exit, former popular radio host at the station Eusebius McKaiser did not mince his words, claiming that Anatasiou was retrenched and that the broadcaster was unwilling to give him a proper send-off.

In a detailed Facebook post, Eusebius said: “Today hastily management wanted a slapdash little thing after pointedly telling him last week there would be nothing. When a company reveals its DNA to you as a customer or as an employee or as a stakeholder, TAKE THEM SERIOUSLY. If someone of Aki’s ilk can be treated like this, who are you who arrived yesterday at 702 to imagine you are likely to be treated with due labour and contract law respect (a story for another day) and sheer humanity and decency when your career ends?

“So I want to honour Aki instead.”

How NOT to treat loyalty and excellence: After 30 years of stunning broadcasting, management at @Radio702 had the audacity of telling amazing @AkiAnastasiou he doesn’t need to be celebrated “because you’re retrenched” Where’s the corporate decency? #ThankYouAki — Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) August 25, 2020

Many followers were shocked by claims Eusebius’s and said that if it were true, it was “heartless” of the station.

There have been some news reports that the station is looking into possible retrenchments, and the Mail and Guardian reported that the broadcaster has proposed a 70-staff retrenchment.

The broadcaster seems to be battling internally. In March CEO Eric D’Oliveira had been placed on special leave pending an outcome of an internal investigation. Information surrounding the investigation was not given due to the internal process, but the broadcaster said once the outcomes were established it would release the details.

Eusebius added: “Scrolling through photos of the career of @AkiAnastasiou fills me with mixed emotions: sadness that today’s his last day; horror at @Radio702 for not sending him off properly; and huge pride for the record and legacy that speak for itself and cannot be erased.”

This is where @AkiAnastasiou famously was in 1994. In this chopper when this iconic photo was taken. @AkiAnastasiou you are adventure, my friend. You go the extra mile, never say no & you’re as @Radio702 as @jcwLIFE @RediTlhabi & John Robbie were. #ThankYouAki pic.twitter.com/R7v5P56823 — Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) August 25, 2020

Fellow colleague Bongani Bingwa said he shared many great moments with Aki and developed a strong friendship.

“For me, this is not goodbye but see you around. Love and respect you Aki Anastasiou.”

Redi Thlabi, who left the station in 2017, said Aki was a colossal figure in broadcasting, a consummate professional.

“You brightened up our days. May your next chapter be as bright as ever. Kindness is everything.”

30+ years at 702! Where does one even start to pay tribute to @AkiAnastasiou ? Aki hired me on the traffic desk in 1997 answering the phones. So many people in the industry will say that’s where they started.

And it has been sincerely the craziest, wackiest time. Ever. pic.twitter.com/Bt3W2ClvQZ — Cindy Poluta (@CindyPoluta) August 25, 2020



