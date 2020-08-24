Celebs & viral 24.8.2020 01:58 pm

‘Indeed it’s true’ – Makhadzi confirms break up with Master KG

Sandisiwe Mbhele
‘Indeed it’s true’ – Makhadzi confirms break up with Master KG

Master KG and Makhadzi. Photo: @jr_mulaudzi

Rumours swirled over the weekend that the pair had already moved on.

Master KG and Makhadzi’s romantic relationship has ended.

The pair confirmed their split up over the weekend after rumours swirled that Master KG had moved on.

Master KG shared on a Facebook post that his relationship with Makhazdi had been over for months.

“We are still young and we still need to achieve big things. Hope everyone understands and respects that.”

The Jerusalema musician and producer said he would not comment further on the matter.

Makhadzi also confirmed they had decided to break up.

“Indeed it is true, it has come to an end of our relationship, kindly respect our decision,” she said.


ALSO READ: Makhadzi’s fans angry about her featuring abusive Mampintsha in new song

The artists have collaborated many times, including for the hit song Di Boya Limpopo featuring Zanda Zakuza.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Hoërskool Witteberg learners participate in socially distanced ‘Jerusalema’ dance challenge 19.8.2020
Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Justice for Kwasa, SA celebrates #TheReturnOfAlcohol and Pirates stuck in draw zone 18.8.2020
Master KG puts the age rumours to rest: ‘Some people think I am 30’ 18.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Substation explosion leaves large parts of Tshwane without power

Politics Corruption probe into ‘own comrades’ slated

Investigation Dead man ‘did not bag PPE contract’, says health department

Politics DA wants government to intervene, ‘stop selling off municipality’

Eish! Driver busted going 204km/h claims he was rushing friend with ‘Covid-19’ to hospital


today in print

Read Today's edition