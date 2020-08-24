‘Remember her beautiful smile and warm heart’ – One year since Uyinene’s death

It has been one year since the horrific murder of University of Cape Town student, 19-year-old Uyinene Mrwetyana.

The news of her rape and murder shocked the entire country and set off weeks of protest action with #AmINext movement. The incidence of a young woman going to the post office and never returning alive was difficult for many to process. With many wondering how our society had become so violent that a young woman wasn’t even safe enough at a post office.

The killer Luyanda Botha received three life sentences for the horrendous crime just four months after her body was found.

Marking 24 August 2019, many social media users took to Twitter to remember who she was and not how she died.

Her family started a foundation in her name celebrating of her life. On the website, it says Uyinene was ‘known to be inquisitive, forthright and vocal about the various social ills which plague our society including patriarchal oppression and issues of gender-based violence’. The main aim is to empower young people to stand against violence.

In honour of Uyinene, a webinar will be hosted in partnership with South African Medical Research Council-University of South Africa’s Masculinity and Health Research Unit, and the Psychological Society of South Africa.

The webinar will delve into the violence towards women: “Which is so pervasive as to be atmospheric, touching women in their homes, educational settings, workplaces and public spaces.”

The foundation has also been very active in fighting gender-based violence and develop young leaders that are sensitive to gender.

