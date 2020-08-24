Celebs & viral 24.8.2020 10:34 am

SA unimpressed with Tito Mboweni’s roast chicken

Citizen reporter
Tito Mboweni. Picture: Getty Images

Even Somizi offered Mboweni a chance to dine at his table.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni had social media users in stitches over the weekend after he showed off his cooking skills.

He took to Twitter and shared that he was making a roast chicken, which he stuffed with garlic, peppers and onions.

The minister kept South Africans updated throughout the whole process, however, things took a turn for the worst.

Mboweni posted a picture of a very unappealing-looking chicken in the oven and even admitted that the dish wasn’t going according to plan.

Many were shocked at his dish, with one user saying: “This is what my sleep paralysis demon looks like.”

Others suggested the minister should stick to what he does best and stay away from the kitchen.

Mmusi Maimane also weighed in on the conversation.

Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo, who has his own cooking show, took a dig at the minister as well.

These were some of the other reactions on social media:

Mboweni kept people on the edge of their seats before finally sharing the end result with his followers.

