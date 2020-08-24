SA unimpressed with Tito Mboweni’s roast chicken

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni had social media users in stitches over the weekend after he showed off his cooking skills.

He took to Twitter and shared that he was making a roast chicken, which he stuffed with garlic, peppers and onions.

A very simple meal today. Lots of garlic as usual! Roasting the chicken. Not complicated. pic.twitter.com/LXP4eUj3Lu — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) August 22, 2020

The minister kept South Africans updated throughout the whole process, however, things took a turn for the worst.

Mboweni posted a picture of a very unappealing-looking chicken in the oven and even admitted that the dish wasn’t going according to plan.

I don’t think that this is turning out according to Plan! pic.twitter.com/NPGSK3nvIg — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) August 22, 2020

Many were shocked at his dish, with one user saying: “This is what my sleep paralysis demon looks like.”

Others suggested the minister should stick to what he does best and stay away from the kitchen.

Mmusi Maimane also weighed in on the conversation.

I saw a comment in the replies that said you promised and delivered on two totally different economic chickens. pic.twitter.com/lX1Ptu2AQS — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) August 23, 2020

Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo, who has his own cooking show, took a dig at the minister as well.

Lunch is ready…..someone pls find bro Tito tell him he is invited pic.twitter.com/VyJtFPRjxL — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) August 23, 2020

These were some of the other reactions on social media:

I give up!!!!! — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) August 22, 2020

Whatever this chicken did to you.

It doesn’t deserve this. — Koshiek Karan (@iamkoshiek) August 22, 2020

How did you make a chicken look like it has a claim with the Road Accident Fund?! — Koshiek Karan (@iamkoshiek) August 22, 2020

Hon. Minister, that chicken is a martyr ???? it deserves a state funeral. We are flying flags at half mast. — Suntosh Pillay (@suntoshpillay) August 22, 2020

It was bound to be a disaster, you can not roast while you open the oven every 5min to take a pic for twitter ???? — Ma-Dzee_@2 Gumani (@Gumzee_N) August 22, 2020

Mboweni kept people on the edge of their seats before finally sharing the end result with his followers.

This is how it ended! pic.twitter.com/jQCYgo6sn7 — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) August 22, 2020

