Here's what you need to know about 'Idols' judge Dr Tumi

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Here’s what you need to know about ‘Idols’ judge Dr Tumi

Gospel singer and medical doctor Dr Tumi. Photo: Instagram @drtumisang

The multi-talented artist’s appearance on ‘Idols SA’ received widespread praise.

Gospel singer Dr Tumi has been dubbed the best guest judge in the history of Idols SA.

The musician appeared on the highly popular singing competition on Sunday and his appearance caught the attention of many viewers and fans alike.

Dr Tumi very academic, analytical, diplomatic, and constructive in his criticism. Best judge Idols has ever had.#idolssa2020 #idols

Here are six things you need to know about Dr Tumi:

1. He’s a qualified medical doctor 

His credentials are not for show, he has been a medical doctor with 12 years experience. Studying at medicine at the Medical University of Southern Africa (Mendusa) for six years. He has his own private practice located in Polokwane, Limpopo after serving in the public health sector for 10 years.

He has been on duty throughout the Covid-19 pandemic as well.

 

Day 1 on duty. #CountryDuty

2. His journey to music 

Born and raised in Pokolowane on 10 July, 1981, his real name Tumisang Makweya. The singer made an appearance on singing competition, Coca-Cola Popstars, in 2003.

He made it into the top 20 out of the 16,000 people applied to take part in the competition. In 2007, he became a member of the award-winning gospel group, Intense. He decided to go solo and released his first solo album Heart of a King in 2007.

3. Multi-award-winning artist

Dr Tumi has received numerous awards throughout his career. Heart of a King received four nominations and one Crown Gospel Music Awards for Best R&B gospel album. In 2016 he walked away with five Crown Gospel Music Awards including the Song of the Year for his hit Nothing Without You.

He’s also been nominated at the Metro FM Awards and South African Music Awards (SAMA’s).

4. Dr Tumi filled up the Dome

He made gospel history in 2017 by filling up the 20,000-seat Ticketpro Dome.

This is how we should make Loftus look like on the 5th of October fam. Will you believe with me?

5. Love On The Cross

Dr Tumi’s much-anticipated album Love on The Cross was released in August of 2019. The album featured the likes of Khuli Chana and Ndlovu Youth Choir. 

The concert for the album sold out in a matter of hours.

6. Heart to Heart with Dr Tumi

The star has his own praise and worship show on Mzansi Magic called Heart to Heart with Dr Tumi. It premiered in July 2020.


