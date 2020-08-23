Frozen twist on peppermint crisp tart classic

Make a frozen version of the South African classic dessert, peppermint crisp tart.

Ingredients

1 tin (380 ml) of caramelised condensed milk.

300 ml fresh cream. It should be well chilled.

1 packet (200 gram) Tennis biscuits (you won’t need all of it, but don’t sneak away too many while building the tart, else you may run into trouble.)

2 x bars (49 gram) Peppermint Crisp chocolate. You can use more if you have a particularly sweet tooth.

How to

Line a small loaf pan with aluminium foil.

Now line the bottom of the pan with Tennis biscuits. (The bottom of our loaf pan measures about 19 cm x 8 cm and takes three biscuits.)

Whip the cream until stiff, and gently mix the caramelized condensed milk into the cream. Don’t worry about a perfect mix, steaks of caramel looks good once you cut it into slices.

Chop the Peppermint Crisp bars and mix into the cream-and-caramel.

Spoon 1/3rd of the cream mixture over the Tennis biscuits. Add another layer of biscuits, and cream mixture, until you have three layers of cream sandwiched between four layers of Tennis biscuits.

Place in your freezer. It needs, overnight is best.

Remove from the loaf pan and slice.

