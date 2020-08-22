Yes, this lamb chops recipe will satisfy many meat lovers

This lamb chops with a twist on mash with rosemary herbs is a must-try.

Ingredients

4 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed

1 small onion, thinly sliced

1 tsp sugar

2 Tbsp butter

1/2 cup warm milk

1/2 tsp salt

1/8 tsp pepper

Fresh parsley, finely chopped (optional)

Lamb chops:

18 small lamb rib chops

2 Tbsp garlic, crushed

1 1/2 Tbsp fresh rosemary, chopped or 2 tsp dried

1 tsp dried crushed red pepper

3 Tbsp olive oil

Instructions

In a small bowl, combine the crushed garlic, rosemary and dried red pepper and rub this mixture onto all the chops. Season with salt, cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes and up to 4 hours.

Put a medium saucepan of salted water on the boil and cook the potatoes for 20 minutes or until you can easily push a knife through them.

In the meanwhile, heat a frying pan over a low heat, add the butter, sugar and onions and caramelise until golden.

Drain the water from the saucepan and add the milk, salt and pepper to the potatoes.Using a potato masher, mash potatoes until smooth and creamy and mix in the caramelised onions. Garnish with parsley if desired.

Heat the olive oil in a frying pan on a medium heat and cook the chops in batches to your preferred doneness, about 3 minutes per side for medium-rare.

Serve the succulent lamb chops over the onion mashed potatoes.

