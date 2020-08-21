SA private game reserve reopens two lodges with $25 million refurbishment

Shamwari Private Game Reserve in the Eastern Cape confirmed it is reopening for domestic guests following the move to lockdown Level 2.

The reserve will initially open two of its lodges, Long Lee Manor and Sarili Private Lodge, from Wednesday, 16 September. Both have been recently refurbished as part of a $25 million investment to transform the visitor experience.

Guests can escape to Long Lee Manor for R4,150 per person sharing as part of Shamwari’s special offering.

This includes accommodation in a five-star suite, two game drives a day, guided bush walks, tours of the Born Free Big Cat Sanctuary and Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre and visits to the Riverdene Children’s Adventure Centre.

The only additional costs are the mandatory conservation levy, beverages, spa treatments and laundry.

Families or groups of friends can book the entire five-bedroomed Sarili Private Lodge for R38,000 per night.

The offer includes an itinerary that is tailored to the group’s needs as well as a private staff including a personal chef, housekeeper and house manager. The minimum stay is two nights.

For the first time, Shamwari is also offering a full-day safari package starting from R1,500 per person and R750 for children aged between four and 11.

It includes a tour of the Born Free Sanctuary, lunch at Long Lee Manor, a visit to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre and a three-hour game drive.

CEO Joe Cloete says the decision to open two of the seven lodges was based on reducing overheads until demand recovers and to allow for the implementation of strict health protocols.

“By opening incrementally, we’re able to keep operating costs down, which in turn allows us to offer unprecedented rates to South African domestic leisure travellers.

“It is also in line with the health measures we put in place during the shutdown to ensure peace of mind for our guests while providing an uncompromised luxury wilderness experience,” explained Cloete.

The reopening offers run from 16 September 2020 to 20 December 2020 and can be booked via reservations@shamwari.com or by calling 042 203 111.

For more information, visit www.shamwari.com

