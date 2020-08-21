Nasty C’s ‘Zulu Man with Some Power’ receives mixed reviews

Nasty C’s Zulu Man With Some Power album has received mixed reviews as fans started streaming the album on Friday.

This is the rapper’s first album under Def Jam International and the album has only been released on Apple Music and will be released to other streaming platforms on 28 August.

Nasty C has already released four songs from the album, including the hits Eazy and collaboration with T.I, They Don’t.

The rapper wanted to showcase his roots and this is the first time on record he rapped in his mother language, which took many people by surprise.

Is The First Time I Hear Nasty C Rap In Other Language..!!!#ZuluMan





The album has also received some critique, with tweeps saying they thought the album was nowhere near to the previous albums that have won him awards.

As a fan of the kid, from what I've heard from the album so far, dude has fallen waaay off #ZuluMan is not it, they probably told him to have one song in his native language, you can hear it was rushed with no thought out behind it. — NKINGA YODWA (@MalcolmEvolves) August 21, 2020

#ZuluMan

Sometimes i wonder why i even bother with Nasty C's music.Recently he developed this talent of making bad records. — JABULANI???? (@jabubaby1) August 21, 2020





Nasty C is falling off but you guys are not ready for that conversation.#ZuluMan#ZuluManWithSomePower — Mr Simelane. (@JaaySimelane) August 21, 2020

#ZuluMan

I won’t lie NastyC can rap for days in English. But rapping in isiZulu is not for him, he is counting words. Even Casper can do better with his Zulu raps. He should have at least featured Duncan or Zakwe .

The song y’all are hyping is trash!#BongiNkosi — Alenceo St. (@Alenceo_SA) August 21, 2020





While some industry titans approved, independent record label Ambitiouz Entertainment said: “Hip hop is a very competitive genre and we all want to win but credit MUST be given where it’s due. The levels that @Nasty_CSA

is operating at globally is nothing but groundbreaking. @Ambitiouz_Ent recognises & respects your moves, Sir.”

Get this now!!! So excited to hear you go off in the tongue. Refreshing. #Zuluman out now!!! — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) August 21, 2020



