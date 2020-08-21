Lifestyle 21.8.2020 02:09 pm

Nasty C’s ‘Zulu Man with Some Power’ receives mixed reviews

Sandisiwe Mbhele
image : Supplied

‘Zulu Man With Some Power’ is the first album Nasty C has released under Def Jam International.

Nasty C’s Zulu Man With Some Power album has received mixed reviews as fans started streaming the album on Friday.

This is the rapper’s first album under Def Jam International and the album has only been released on Apple Music and will be released to other streaming platforms on 28 August.

Nasty C has already released four songs from the album, including the hits Eazy and collaboration with T.I, They Don’t. 

The rapper wanted to showcase his roots and this is the first time on record he rapped in his mother language, which took many people by surprise.


The album has also received some critique, with tweeps saying they thought the album was nowhere near to the previous albums that have won him awards.



While some industry titans approved, independent record label Ambitiouz Entertainment said: “Hip hop is a very competitive genre and we all want to win but credit MUST be given where it’s due. The levels that @Nasty_CSA
is operating at globally is nothing but groundbreaking.  @Ambitiouz_Ent recognises & respects your moves, Sir.”


