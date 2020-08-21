Table Mountain Cableway welcoming back visitors soon

The beautiful city of Cape Town will have one of its top tourist attractions reopening soon – the Table Mountain CableWay.

In a statement on Friday, Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMAC) managing director Wahida Parker said thanks to the easing of the lockdown regulations, they will be ready to welcome visitors from 1 September.

This follows the cableway’s earlier announcement of opening as a safety service for hikers during Level 3.

She said: “We are really looking forward to being able to carry local visitors and domestic travellers up to the top of Table Mountain.

“Just in time for tourism month, South Africans now have an opportunity to explore their country and its rich diversity of natural treasures.”

The cableways will be in accordance with health regulations and will follow strict Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

Only 26 people, including the cabin master, will be allowed per ride to ensure physical distancing takes place.

The cableway will undergo a deep clean every 24 hours and will be sanitised after every ride to ensure the safety of visitors and our team. Hand sanitiser will also be provided at the lower and top stations.

Parked added that the visitors centre will be open at the lower station and snacks and takeaway meals.

Under Level 2 regulations, visitors can also enjoy wine, beer and Glühwein at the WiFi lounge and lower station.

No mask no entry.

Times: 8am to 3pm from Monday to Sunday throughout September.

