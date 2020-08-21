Mary Twala wins posthumously at Hong Kong International Film Festival

Since the passing of legendary actress Mary Twala awards shows are still recognising her body of work.

For her last released film, This is not a burial, it’s a Resurrection, she posthumously won the Best Actress Award in the Young Cinema Competition (world) category at the Hong Kong International Film Festival for her performance.

The team of the film thanked the festival for recognising Twala, who played fearless widow Mantoe who is eagerly waiting for the return of her son who works in South African mines, only to learn of his demise instead.

“The film received a commendation from the jury for ‘its highly original combination of approaches… that invokes ancient storytelling traditions for its modern tale of grief channelled into social action’,” the post read.

The film was entirely shot in Lesotho and won two other awards, one being the Firebird Award winner of Young Cinema Competition (world) for crafting “a universal story of an African village caught between its history, tradition and the encroachment of the 21st century”.

Twala’s son, Somizi Mhlongo said: “She didn’t die, she multiplied. She stays winning.”

Twala passed away in July from a short illness with Somizi confirming the news: “My tree has fallen… lala Ma.”

