Your weekend guide to where to go in the city

Many parks in Johannesburg, including nature reserves, have reopened but the Johannesburg Zoo will be closed until we reach Level 1.

“Social gatherings are still not allowed, it is only limited to walking, hiking and exercise. Photographers can visit, take pictures of nature and birds. They can share it on our social pages,” Joburg City Parks and Zoo spokesperson Jenny Mood-ley said.

PARKS

The Wilds Nature Reserve

Houghton, Joburg

Time: 8am-5.30pm

Contact: 011-643-2313

Cost: Free

If you are looking to finally get some fresh air, this is the perfect place to be. The 16 hectares of indigenous vegetation has tranquil water ponds and a fountain. Residents of the city have voted The Wilds Houghton as a joint winner of the Best Spot to Take Out-of-Towners in the Best of Joburg Readers’ Choice Awards. The nature reserve will only have one gate opened.

Klipriviersberg Nature Reserve

Kibler Park, Joburg south

Time: 6am-6pm

Contact: 084-804-4073

Cost: Free

The reserve has a larger game like zebra, red hartebeest and black wildebeest. There are also items of botanical, geological, archaeological, historical and cultural interest. Red data listed and other protected species are also to be found. Other parks reopened include the Melville Koppie Nature Reserve.

For more details check the @JoburgParksZoo Twitter page.

ART

Goodman Gallery

Time: Saturday,9.30am – 4pm Closed on Sunday.

Contact: 011-788-1113.

This gallery showcases many artists that have a history of supporting NGOs in the healthcare sector and committed to advocating for human rights in South Africa. They have been opened since Level 3, and visitors would need to make an appointment. Temperatures will be checked. Artists on show include Gerhard Marx and Jessica Webster.

Everard Gallery

Rosebank, Joburg

Time: Monday to Friday 9 am- 6pm. Saturday 9am-1pm

Contact: 011 788 4805.

Africa’s oldest commercial art gallery has reopened by appointment only. There will be countless work on show, including a group exhibition ‘TINY2020‘. Artists took advantage of major social media movements such as the police killing of African-American George Floyd.

RESTAURANTS

Donatella’s

Montecasino Boulevard, Fourways

Time: 8.30am-8.30pm

Contact: 011-511-1986

Donatella’s offer a variety of dishes, including Italian, Mediterranean, seafood and grills. The restaurant is also newly renovated and guests can either sit downstairs near the casino or enjoy their meal from the cosy mezzanine level.

Momo Baohaus

139 Greenway, Greenside

Time: 11:30am-9pm

Contact: 010-900-4889

Experience a flavour explosion at the first of six restaurants in the Momo group. Vegetarians are also catered for, with vegetable sushi options and tofu dishes, or enjoy some of the best Asian Fusion food.

PerronHobart

Grove Shopping Centre, Bryanston

Time: Monday 5am-10pm, Tuesday to Saturday 12 noon-10pm, Sunday noon-4pm

Contact: 011-706-7841

If you’re looking for Mexican food, Perron is the place to go. The menu features meat and fish dishes including salads, burritos, empanadas and nachos. Vegans are spoiled for choice with options such as roast mushroom tacos, Mexican bowl and chilli.

Soak up the sunshine as you sip on margaritas and share a bunch of delicious tapas with friends.

BARS

The Living Room

5th Floor, Main Change Building, 20 Kruger Street, Maboneng Precinct

Time: Operating hours may differ

Contact: 062-599-2701

The Living Room blends elements of natural and urban to create a trendy drinking experience in an eco-friendly oasis. The rooftop bar will be welcoming guests again this weekend after five months.

HogsHead

Douglasdale, Rock Cottage, Illovo, Hazelwood and Centurion

Time: Operating hours may differ

Contact: www.hogshead.co.za

Enjoy some of Gauteng’s best burgers, smokehouse dining and wide range of craft beer. There are five branches: Douglasdale, Rock Cottage, Illovo, Hazelwood and Centurion. Chow down on crispy pork belly or beef brisket and wash it down with up to 12 local craft beers and blends on tap. Some of the current specials for loyalty members include a free beer or wine with the purchase of any burger, all cock-tails for R49 cocktails and selected shooters for R15.

DRIVE-INS

Drive-in cinema Molly Malones.

Pineslopes Shopping Centre, Fourways

Time: See schedule online.

Contact: 011-467-4149.

If you are looking for some nostalgia, then enjoy a social distancing evening out here. The centre is supporting its restaurants by setting up a drive-in dinner and movies promotion. All you need to do is find a Relax and unwind at Octavia’s Days Spa at the five-star Peermont D’oreale Grande hotel. Gaming activities have resumed with a limited number of players per table games and alternate slot machines being disabled to ensure adherence to social distancing requirements.

CASINOS

Time Square

Menlyn, Pretoria

Time: 7am – 9. 30 pm

Contact: 0860-846-377

There will be a limit on the number of guests at each casino table and every second slot machine will be switched off to ensure social distancing. Safety protocols such as shields have been installed at check-in counters and reception desks.

Emperor’s Palace

Kempton Park

Time: 6am-9.30pm

Contact: 011 928 1000

relax and unwind at Octavia’s Days Spa at the five-star Peermont D’oreale Grande hotel. Gaming activities have resumed with a limited number of players per table games and alternate slot machines being disabled to ensure adherence to social distancing requirements.

Silverstar Casino

R28, Muldersdrift

Time: 7am-9.45pm

Contact: 011-662-7300

This is the perfect place to explore a world of family entertainment and casino thrills. Enjoy a buffet or bistro-style food at a range of indoor and outdoor restaurants or treat yourself at the Soulstice Day Spa.

Emerald Resort and Casino Vanderbijlpark

Time: 6am-9.30pm

Contact: 016-982-8000

Escape to this tranquilly private estate and play miniature golf with an 18-hole course boasting ancient Egyptian features; go on game drives, or have a hot stone massage at the spa. The majority of the resort is open but some facilities, including the Aquadome, are closed.

BEAUTY

OTG Events Solutions and Spa

Time: 9am-5.30pm

Contact: 083 204 2515

Girly Chwene said they are providing services for couples, individuals and groups in the black-owned spa and luxury event planner. The packages include a bestie package (four people for R2 000) and a couple’s package for R1 500.

Fairlawns Boutique &Spa

Morningside, Johannesburg

Time: Operating hours may differ

Contact: 011-804-2540

If five-star pampering is on the cards, this is the perfect place to be. With bamboo forest gardens of the Balinese-style spa with a range of therapies and signature Asian-in-spired treatments, the spa is a great escape. They are offering their winter care special – a full-body massage and booster facial for R990.

Dolce Vita Beauty Centre

Randpark Ridge, Johannesburg

Time: Operating hours may differ

Contact: 011-792-9754 or 073-686-3562

A beauty care centre in the heart of the Johannesburg north suburbs, the Dolce Vita Beauty Centre was created by Kym-Casey Stafford in 2012. She wanted a comfortable environment for her clients after having a bad experience in one spa. Due to the pandemic, they will not be offering tanning or sauna services but their other spa and nail packages are on offer.

Safety Tips

Always wear your mask

Carry sanitiser

Wash your hands

Maintain a 1.5m distance

Follow the safety and health protocols of the establishment you are visiting

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.