Celebs react to brutal murder of Asithandile ‘Kwasa’ Zozo

University of Witwatersrand student Asithandile “Kwasa” Zozo’s murder shocked the nation earlier this week.

The 19-year-old student was stabbed to death allegedly by her boyfriend for refusing to be with him.

The alleged killer has been arrested and the case postponed.

Local celebrities have expressed their complete anger at yet another gender-based violence (GBV) crime.

Media personality Zizo Tshwete wrote an open letter to South African men asking when they will change. She said women have marched, reported incidences, written letters and have wept but nothing has changed.

“We have stood as women for too long crying out to be heard on the matter of our safety and our lives. No matter how many of OUR voices stand in unison, you don’t seem to hear us. Now we need you to tell us how to make you listen.

“To all men of South Africa – please tell us WHAT IS YOUR COMMITMENT TO SEEING CHANGE?”

Actress Dineo Langa said Kwasa shouldn’t have lost her life because of “pathetic excuse of a man”.

“GBV is still not treated with the swiftness and urgency it requires,” Langa said.

Miss Universe Zozi Tunzi said her family knew Kwasa personally and she is lost for words.

“My little sister’s friend, a beautiful joy to me and my family. She was stabbed to death by a boy because she didn’t want him. I don’t even know what to say.”

Cassper Nyovest also penned an emotional post.

“I’m so heartbroken. I’m speechless. Yoh! The men in our society! I can’t even say rest in peace cause this is wrong!!! How do you rest in peace when your life has been cut short?”

