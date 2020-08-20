Celebs & viral 20.8.2020 05:15 pm

Lasizwe reveals he goes to therapy to deal with childhood trauma caused by absent father

Citizen reporter
Lasizwe Dambuza. Picture: Twitter / lasizwe

‘I try to forgive and forget but I constantly relapse,’ lamented the reality star.

Lasizwe Dambuza has taken to social media to candidly share his feelings about his absent father Menzi Mcunu.

He didn’t hold back as he slammed Mcunu for “tearing his heart into pieces” and “breaking” him as a person.

“I pray you experience what it means to be loved by your father. I pray you don’t experience the level of brokenness and anger I have towards my father… I pray I find some healing coz that man really tore my heart into pieces from a tender age!” he wrote

The YouTube sensation shares the same father with actress and TV presenter Khanyi Mbau.

Lasizwe revealed that he needed to seek professional help to deal with the trauma, though he also does experiences setbacks.

The comments led to a whole discussion where numerous people sympathised with him and shared their own experiences with absent fathers.

“I pray that you find it in you to let it go and redirect your energy. He’ll still tear you apart even in his grave for as long as you allow him to cloud your heart and soul, ” said one Twitter user.

Lasizwe responded by saying: “All the time I try [to] let go and forgive and forget but I constantly relapse.”

These were some of the other reactions on social media:

