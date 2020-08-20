Lasizwe reveals he goes to therapy to deal with childhood trauma caused by absent father

Lasizwe Dambuza has taken to social media to candidly share his feelings about his absent father Menzi Mcunu.

He didn’t hold back as he slammed Mcunu for “tearing his heart into pieces” and “breaking” him as a person.

“I pray you experience what it means to be loved by your father. I pray you don’t experience the level of brokenness and anger I have towards my father… I pray I find some healing coz that man really tore my heart into pieces from a tender age!” he wrote

I pray u experience what it means to be loved by your father! I pray u don’t experience the level of brokenness and anger I have towards my father… I pray I find some healing coz that man really tore my heart into pieces from a tender age! — The Baby Boy (@lasizwe) August 19, 2020

The YouTube sensation shares the same father with actress and TV presenter Khanyi Mbau.

Lasizwe revealed that he needed to seek professional help to deal with the trauma, though he also does experiences setbacks.

I do go for therapy… i just get triggered sometimes and relapse — The Baby Boy (@lasizwe) August 19, 2020

The comments led to a whole discussion where numerous people sympathised with him and shared their own experiences with absent fathers.

“I pray that you find it in you to let it go and redirect your energy. He’ll still tear you apart even in his grave for as long as you allow him to cloud your heart and soul, ” said one Twitter user.

Lasizwe responded by saying: “All the time I try [to] let go and forgive and forget but I constantly relapse.”

All the time I try let go and forgive and forget but I constantly relapse. — The Baby Boy (@lasizwe) August 19, 2020

These were some of the other reactions on social media:

It’s not shade its facts! — The Baby Boy (@lasizwe) August 19, 2020

Sorry to hear of this???? it is his loss for not knowing you. Take comfort in the fact that you have hundreds and thousands of others who love you, and to whom you have given laughter and made their life better because of who YOU are…????✌????Zee — TheWayIZeeIt (@thewayizeeit) August 19, 2020

Mntase???????? — The Baby Boy (@lasizwe) August 19, 2020

You amazing, strong soul. I feel you my dad is still rejecting me 24 years later but you not alone. I’ll keep you in my prayers, focus on you, you a role model to many and blessed with talent and people who love you. We rooting for you. God & your ancestors are protecting you. — Ghost account (@Bipolar_energy) August 19, 2020

A part of me I never wanna talk about ????????????‍♂️ Broke me with words and never motivated me even once???? pic.twitter.com/LRCgzbnEyY — ????TAUNG CHILD???????? (@Spenza_Rapati) August 20, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.