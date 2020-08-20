Celebs & viral 20.8.2020 03:21 pm

Woman with two life partners causes social media storm

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Woman with two life partners causes social media storm

Kenya Stevens and her two life partners. Photo: Instagram @KenyaStevens

Polyamory is usually attributed to men marrying more than one woman, particularly in the African community.

A photo of Kenya Stevens has been shared online showing her two husbands and has raised many eyebrows.

Polyamory is usually attributed to men marrying more than one woman, particularly in the African community.

Stevens, an American, said: “Poly girls have all the fun!

“Here’s me and my two life partners. One is a body love WC™️ one is a mind love CC™️ – They’re both 6’3. They both have beards… We all wear glasses. One is a southern gent, the other is a shrewd northerner. We live together and we get along really well. I’m raising both their sons – our oldest two are away at college!”

She said that both her partners are very heterosexual and she identifies herself as omnisexual, a person attracted to all genders and sexes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Poly girls have all the fun!!! ???????? Here’s me and my two life partners. One is a body love WC™️ one is a mind love CC™️ – They’re both 6’3. They both have beards… We all wear glasses ???????? One is a Southern Gent, the other is a shrewd northerner. We live together and we get along really well. I’m raising both their sons – our oldest two are away at college! . . Interesting fact – Both hubbies are super #hetero – I identify as #omnisexual – but I’ve not had a female-bodied partner since I was 8 years old! (Yes humans are sensual from a very early age… #normal) Hmmmmm….. I wonder what’s up with that?… Anyways! Have a great day! . . #jujumama #progressivelove #polyamory #polylife #polyam #marriage #relationships #fun sure i can support you in building your #polylife – use my links!

A post shared by Kenya K Stevens (@progressive_love_academy) on


Social media was all for this.



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mzansi Magic defends Musa Mseleku against polygamy show critics 2.3.2020
Can open romantic relationships really work? 4.11.2019
No eSwatini relocation for SA men as King Mswati dismisses polygamy reports 15.5.2019