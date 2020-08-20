Woman with two life partners causes social media storm

A photo of Kenya Stevens has been shared online showing her two husbands and has raised many eyebrows.

Polyamory is usually attributed to men marrying more than one woman, particularly in the African community.

Stevens, an American, said: “Poly girls have all the fun!

“Here’s me and my two life partners. One is a body love WC™️ one is a mind love CC™️ – They’re both 6’3. They both have beards… We all wear glasses. One is a southern gent, the other is a shrewd northerner. We live together and we get along really well. I’m raising both their sons – our oldest two are away at college!”

She said that both her partners are very heterosexual and she identifies herself as omnisexual, a person attracted to all genders and sexes.





Social media was all for this.

If any woman wants to have two husbands in Nigeria, go ahead. Don’t let anyone and anything stop you. You all have been craving freedom. It is here. Live free, be free. Do as you please. You will be surprised, no one go send you at all. — Chukwunyere Wisdom (@OLazarusCWisdom) August 13, 2020





Whoever she decides owns the pregnancy. She can’t be bothered. They’re both lucky to have her. pic.twitter.com/WzqofEP4uK — The Lordess ???????????????????????????????????????????????? (@De_Lordess) August 14, 2020

1 person 2 husbands. This life no balance. A queen I Stan ???? — Joel Faith (@_joelfaith) August 13, 2020



