Trey Songz battles more sexual misconduct allegations, Keke Palmer stands by her ‘truth’

RnB star Trey Songz has been accused of sexual misconduct and assault once again.

The allegations were brought into the light on Wednesday after the singer posted screenshots of an alleged victim communicating within in his DM.

Two women have come forward claiming that Trey allegedly sexually assaulted them in Miami in January 2018. The allegations are not new, a case was opened in January 2020 as several more women have been subpoenaed for the sexual assault and battery lawsuit.

Celina Powell, an OnlyFans model, recently spoke out on No Jumper podcast claiming that the artist peed on her during sex and took her phone and purse from her for the whole day. Her friend who just goes by Aliza, also an Onlyfans model said Songz did the same thing to her but alleged that he refused to let her leave the hotel room nor given access to her phone.

Songz responded to the allegations by sending screenshots of conversations on Twitter from other women who have been subpoenaed and claim Songz has never done anything to them.

He said: “Y’all remember Jane Doe claimed I sexually assaulted her in Miami? She wants me to pay for her therapy and the rest of her school cause of ‘all the trauma she’s been through’.”

He further stated that he was usually mum about allegations such as these but felt the need to speak out against ‘false accusers’.

“I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life.

“You will choose to believe what you want. I’ve been focusing my energy and time on good things and I know the Devil wants my soul more now than ever. Ima keep my head high and push forward. If you holdin’ me down in these moments I appreciate that,” he said.

A video also resurfaced of multitalented actress Keke Palmer accusing Songz of sexual intimidation during a music video. She claimed that she did not give her consent to be included in the video despite saying no several times.

During an interview on the Breakfast Club in 2018, Keke said she didn’t talk to Songz anymore because of this.

“I told my truth and it’s really interesting now that someone else has something to say. I don’t like people thinking that people say something for the sake of saying something… If I say something, I am saying something for a reason. So many times black women say stuff nobody gives a f***.”

I remember when KeKe Palmer did this interview about Trey Songz a year or two ago. pic.twitter.com/oJ8lheHUj1 — JayJay Dailey (@JayJayDailey) August 19, 2020





Keke’s comments and the resurfaced allegations underscore the belief amongst black women that their allegations of sexual assault are not taken seriously. With Celina and Aliza publicly coming out, some people feel as they are white women their story is receiving widespread attention and seriousness that Keke’s allegations should have.

Y’all owe Keke Palmer an apology. So it takes two white women for y’all to actually look into Trey Songz and his suspect behavior? This is what black women mean when we say WE AREN’T PROTECTED — I report tweets. (@theejawnkay) August 19, 2020





Keke Palmer deserves better. No one took her seriously, Trey songs wasn’t cancelled and held accountable for his actions. And the fact that she has to add humor to a conversation to make others around her comfortable in a way is something that SO many Black womxn go through https://t.co/I9lh0AZiRe — FIND OUR MISSING BLACK GIRLS ???????? (@lareinescorpio) August 19, 2020



