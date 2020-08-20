MUST SEE: Sophie Lichaba’s throwback pic for Rudo’s 30th birthday

Sophie Lichaba shared a heartfelt message on Instagram to commemorate her daughter’s milestone birthday.

Rudo Ndaba turned 30 on 19 August and the proud momma penned a beautiful letter to her firstborn.

The actress shared a recent picture of the two of them as well as an older snap from when Rudo was still a child.

Rudo can be seen sitting on her mother’s lap and grinning at the camera. Sophie, who was a stunner even back then, also smiles broadly as she cradles her little girl.

Nowadays, the mother-daughter duo could be mistaken for twins despite the age gap of 18 years.

Read Sophie’s full letter to Rudo below:

Happy 30th birthday to my precious daughter Rudo.

Know that mommy loves you so much and thank God for the precious gift he gave me. That’s you, my baby. You came at a time I was so young, we grew together literally.

I knew you were special from the second you were born, the second I laid my eyes on you. God never makes a mistake. You are his princess, royalty. You’re my baby girl.

Know that I’m so proud of you. You work so hard. You pray for me more than you pray for yourself. I know this.

You’ve been supporting mommy in my best and worst moments. You were there on your knees with me, thanking and pleading with God.

In my midnight hours, you have been there. So much weight you have literally carried my cross but never allowed me on it. You pleaded with God for me. We still pray at midnight together.

I love you and I know God will keep you for years and years because you continue to stay as humble and as respectful.

