It’s been 21 years since Florence Masebe was shot at over 40 times

Actress Florence Masebe has given an insight into her horrific experience in 1999 when she was shot 41 times.

Detailing her ordeal on her Instagram, The Republic star said there will come a time when she will no longer remember what happened to her 21 years ago.

The incident occurred on 18 August 1999 when Masebe was in her car outside her home in Bramley Park, Sandton. An attacker fired between six to eight rounds, and the police counted 26 bullets holes in her car, IOL reported.

She said: “The scars are a beautiful reminder of what did not happen. I did not die. I am here. In a song for Amadou Diallo, @wyclef asks “Have you ever been shot 41 times?” My answer is Yes, SIR! And I did not die.

“Still play this song a lot. It’s been 21 years. In a few days, my daughter turns 25. She saw me in a pool of my own blood in our driveway on August 18 1999. No 4 year old should see that. My victory song is louder every year.”

This is not the first time the actress has marked this day, she did the same in 2019.

18 August 1999

Death called and I said NO!

I am here, beautiful scars and all. I remain grateful for life. 20 years on, I am thankful that I was able to rise again and not let the shooting define me. Where fear could have ruled, I chose to focus on being alive. ???????? — Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) August 18, 2019





Masebe experienced another tragic moment in her life after her son drowned in 2015. He was just 15 months old.

In 2018 she fought death once again due to infections, finding her herself in ICU and was almost put on a ventilator.

At the time she said: “Mercy keeps saying No!”

