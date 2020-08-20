UPDATE: Minister Nathi Mthethwa’s response to Bonang causes outrage

Bonang Matheba is South Africa’s media darling and one of the most loved celebrities in the country.

She is not afraid to speak her mind and let people know exactly how she feels as well.

Which is why it came as no surprise when Queen B revealed that she doesn’t take too kindly to a certain minister.

A Twitter user recently said that Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa annoys him. Bonang agreed with the statement and responded with: “Me too. Very much.”

Mthethwa saw the tweet and subsequently asked Bonang and the tweep to share their concerns with him.

“Noted Bonang. I would like to invite you & @Mpumz_N to kindly share your concerns with me. You may share them on this platform, via DM’s or email. Whichever platform you prefer,” he wrote.

Noted Bonang. I would like to invite you & @Mpumz_N to kindly share your concerns with me. You may share them on this platform, via DM’s or email. Whichever platform you prefer. — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) August 20, 2020

ALSO READ: Four people who turned their side hustle into successful businesses

Several other users concurred with the media personality, saying that the minister annoyed them too.

I had a huge problem with him when he was minister of police and our parents died under his watch in Marikana, till today no one has been held accountable I guess he annoys me too. pic.twitter.com/aMS9NZAmih — PresidentJuliusMalema (@KamvaJamnadas) August 20, 2020

I have been thinking all along I was the only one….. Kanty sibaningi… I only hear from him when it’s time to congratulate or saying condolences — Thuso taedi (@Thusotaedi) August 20, 2020

Since he annoys you ????he annoys me too pic.twitter.com/gQpNeZnn80 — Parasite????????️ (@goodmanxulu229) August 20, 2020

However, other citizens expressed their dissatisfaction at the minister, accusing him of being quick to respond to a celebrity’s concerns but ignoring the pleas of ordinary South Africans.

We engage all South Africans which is our responsibility. Before the pandemic it was through direct comunity engagements/Imbizo’s & online, during the pandemic we maximised online interactions. My DM’s are also open. — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) August 20, 2020

We are always available to address these concerns. It does not have to be personal. — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) August 20, 2020

Please check my DM which I sent a while back. Is it because I’m not Bonang that you haven’t replied? — #21DayPhotoChallengeSA (@cyrilzuma) August 20, 2020

UPDATE: Twitter user @Mpumz_N took the minister up on his offer and started a thread in which he shared screenshots of numerous people voicing their grievances.

I don’t know about @bonang_m, but I don’t have much to say that hasn’t already been said and ignored by you and your department on this platform. Here are a few examples: pic.twitter.com/yAKPygzm6i — mpumz. ????????‍♂️ (@mpumz_n) August 20, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.