UPDATE: Minister Nathi Mthethwa’s response to Bonang causes outrage

Citizen reporter
Bonang Matheba. Image: Supplied

‘Anything that annoys the queen annoys me too,’ said one Twitter user.

Bonang Matheba is South Africa’s media darling and one of the most loved celebrities in the country.

She is not afraid to speak her mind and let people know exactly how she feels as well.

Which is why it came as no surprise when Queen B revealed that she doesn’t take too kindly to a certain minister.

A Twitter user recently said that Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa annoys him. Bonang agreed with the statement and responded with: “Me too. Very much.”

Mthethwa saw the tweet and subsequently asked Bonang and the tweep to share their concerns with him.

“Noted Bonang. I would like to invite you & @Mpumz_N to kindly share your concerns with me. You may share them on this platform, via DM’s or email. Whichever platform you prefer,” he wrote.

Several other users concurred with the media personality, saying that the minister annoyed them too.

However, other citizens expressed their dissatisfaction at the minister, accusing him of being quick to respond to a celebrity’s concerns but ignoring the pleas of ordinary South Africans.

UPDATE: Twitter user @Mpumz_N took the minister up on his offer and started a thread in which he shared screenshots of numerous people voicing their grievances.

