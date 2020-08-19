Celebs & viral 19.8.2020 11:54 am

Boity hints she would pay for Maps Maponyane’s shirtless pics

Citizen reporter
Boity hints she would pay for Maps Maponyane’s shirtless pics

Maps Maponyane. Picture: Instagram

‘I see you’re still selling buns,’ quipped one Twitter user.

Maps Maponyane is the latest celebrity to grace the cover of Men’s Health and has left fans drooling over his muscular physique.

He shared a picture of the magazine’s September/October 2020 issue along with the caption: “‘I’ve dreamt about this one since I was a kid, and now finally it’s here. That one illusive [sic] cover I can say I was fortunate enough to have graced.

“We shot this just over two weeks ago, and one day I’ll tell you the story of how it came about, and how I had to get my body from lockdown food overload, to @menshealthza cover ready in 12 days,” he added.

The media personality’s incredibly toned body and impressive six-pack have garnered much attention, which has resulted in him considering creating an OnlyFans account.

OnlyFans is a social media platform that enables content creators to charge fans a subscription fee to access exclusive content.

“Might as well start an OnlyFans at this rate,” said Maps.

One Twitter user playfully quipped: “I see you’re still selling buns.”

To which he responded: “Yes. Consistency is what we’re after.”

And it’s not only his fans who are intrigued by the prospect of his OnlyFans account; Boity Thulo has expressed her interest too.

Her comment has once gained fuelled romance rumours as fans are totally convinced that Maps and Boity are a thing.

Speculation has been swirling about their relationship status for over a year. However, the rapper clarified on her reality show Boity: Own Your Throne that the pair are just close friends.

“There are no vibes between me and Maps. We are homies. Geez!” she asserted.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Local celebs show their solidarity for #ZimbabweanLivesMatter 4.8.2020
Intermittent fasting, strict calorie intake- just how safe are these diets? 31.7.2020
Sizwe Dhlomo hilariously explains infamous pic with Maps and Black Coffee 29.7.2020