You can now watch DStv via stokvel plus all the details on ‘Shaka Illembe’

DStv made big announcements on Wednesday during their 2020 DStv Showcase event, promising to take entertainment to the next level.

Presenter by media personality Maps Maponyane was joined by fellow presenters Anele Mdoda, Carol Tshabalala and Mothisdidi Mohono as they lead the announcements.

There was a surprise cameo by CNN journalist Richard Quest, who interviewed Multichoice spokesperson Benedict Maaga. Maaga said they had grown their subscription by over 1 million each year and R5 billion in building content.

“At first we used to bring the best international content to Africans but overtime we started realising that Africans are hungry to view and [have their stories told] in their languages. That’s when we started going hyper-local.”

He announced that they have streamlined all their channels with their focus on sports and local content. Separating them to their competitors, particularly the increasing challenge from online streaming platforms.

Here are the biggest announcements

DStv Explora Ultra and DStv Streama

Launching soon will be the DStv Explora Ultra that can be connected with built-in Wifi connected to four devices. The new DStv Streama is a portable device to watch all your favourite channels and hit shows from other streaming services, no satellite dish needed.

Are you ready for a NEW WORLD OF ENTERTAINMENT? ???? Find out more about our NEW products coming your way #WatchDStv pic.twitter.com/Czs5s3xgYh — DStv (@DStv) August 19, 2020



Earn rewards

What DStv customers have been asking for, earning rewards. It is a free offer for every DStv customer. All you need to do is to watch TV, the rewards programme will be launching soon.

Earn #DStvRewards for watching your fav shows! It’s as simple as that! ???? pic.twitter.com/mZOT3jVN4B — DStv (@DStv) August 19, 2020

DStv Communities

Individual DStv members have the option to sign up as a group and each member has a different DStv package. They will be able to access their own statements, communication and have access to the DStv Self Service platforms and functionality.

The group will be issued monthly rebate statements for them to keep track of how they are performing, this includes one collective payment and reaps the rewards.

The main goal is saving as a group.

If you qualify and sign up, the group earns rebates for all members, based on the number of active customers, the number of active days and the usage of other value-added services, like BoxOffice rentals. The rebate is paid out as a cash-back every six months.

Rotational stokvels, grocery stokvels, and social clubs can participate if they meet the criteria.

Movies

A first for South Africa, DStv Compact customers will now be able to watch three new movie channels. DStv has added a movie feature which allows Compact Plus, Compact, Family, Access and EasyView packages to sign up for M-Net Movies 1, M-Net Movies 2 and FliekNET, an Afrikaans movie channel.

Yolisa Phahle CEO of general entertainment and connected video of the Multichoice Group said their local content is doing well and getter better.

She announced that favourite cooking show MasterChef Australia will be returning our screens in November.

Shaka Illembe

The highly anticipated Shaka Illembe is in pre-production, the trailer was released during the showcase starring the likes of Nomzamo Mbatha.

Executive producer Teboho Mahlatsi said the story was not a remake of the classic.

“We wanted to tell an authentic story. We were very committed to telling it as authentically as possible. We shoot the film in Zulu. It’s definitely not a portrayal from a colonial view. It will show the rise of Shaka storytelling by Africans.”

More local dramas

A sneak peek trailer for Blood Psalms which is a ShowMax original, tells the story of an African queen Zazi who battles a world-ending prophecy. Starring number of actors including Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Siv Ngesi and Warren Masemola. There was also mention of Mnet’s first telenovela Legacy and TV drama Inconceivable.

More content for the rest of the continent

Dstv will be launching their services in Ghana this year including three new PAN African channels. One of them will be an African entertainment channel.

Sports

Gideo Khobane, CEO of Supersport, said they would dropping the channel numberings and changing it to a sports theme.

“Channels that have a specific theme did well. Such as Supersport 1 was home of rugby, Supersport 3 was home of football. Rugby, cricket, Laliga, Premier League, Formula 1 will all have their own channels.”

He also said sports fans should expect a Supersport grandstand channel. This will showcase the best of live sports as it happens.

The non-stop announcements also showed a glimpse into the Springboks road to winning the 2019 Rugby World Cup. It will be a five-part documentary called Chasing The Sun starting on 4 October.

