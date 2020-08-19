Cassper claps back at social media fashion police: ‘Too many broken souls on these apps’

Cassper Nyovest has clapped back at people who were triggered by his latest choice of outfit.

Over the weekend, he organised an intimate baby shower for his baby mama Thobeka Majozi. And while her stunning blue dress turned heads, his purple hoodie and camouflage pants did not sit well with social media users.

The rapper took to Twitter to respond to all the hate he received, saying that social media trolls are broken souls and this incident was proof of why he prefers to keep his private life out of the spotlight.

“Too many broken souls on these apps. That’s why I keep my private life away. That’s why my private life is soooo good and healthy!” he wrote.

O re timile baby shower ???????? pic.twitter.com/gc9UHndUzo — SjaroWithTheVibez???? (@Brian_MaduMoney) August 17, 2020

Cassper also shared some advice on how important it is to protect the ones you love, because “people are miserable”.

“If you love it, protect it. Keep it away from people. People are very miserable and they hate seeing other people happy with what they have.

“It’s not about money or fame. People just hate to see you happy and content with what you have so they project their insecurities on you.”

People don’t even want to see you celebrating God bro… Look at this picture. People are miserable. Keep your private life away from these people. They are going through the most and they want you to feel it too. pic.twitter.com/4JFvGviai9 — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) August 17, 2020

