Minnie Dlamini-Jones receives backlash after labeling Bantu knots ‘ghetto’

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Minnie Dlamini-Jones styling bantu knots. Photo: Twitter @MinnieDlamini

The media personality did not receive positive comments due to her caption, with some saying it was ‘problematic’.

Minnie Dlamini-Jones is in hot water after her post about a certain African hairstyle labelling it “ghetto”.

Bantu knots are a traditional African hairstyle, they can be done in small to large-sized coiled (twisted) buns secured against the side of the head. They are usually done for protective styling or some women use it to grow their natural hair.

Sharing a picture of herself styling Bantu knots captioning it: “Just because it’s ghetto, doesn’t mean it’s not fabulous. Loving my #BantuKnots.”

The caption did not sit well with many, tweeps thought the TV presenter was adding to the stigma that black hairstyles are not “neat” or “professional”.  The star should have rather used her platform to help young girls and women to embrace their natural hair.


One tweep found no problem with the choice of words.

“Everyone having a problem with Minnie’s statement need to re-evaluate themselves. What is wrong with ghetto anyway? Is it an insult? Be ghetto fabulous wena Mrs Jones. Your analysis here has you finding wrong where no harm but praise was intended,” said Andile Mbili.

Others noticed the striking similarities the look Minnie was styling as that of DJ Zinhle or Boity.


