WATCH: ‘Ek wil Tops Toe Gaan in Level 2’ by The Kiffness is SA right now

On Tuesday morning, the hashtag #TheReturnOfAlcohol was seen trending on Twitter as the sale of alcohol and tobacco products officially returned after the country transitioned to Level 2 of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement at the weekend, many excited South Africans were seen lining up at liquor stores to stock up.

The return of booze and cigarettes has prompted South African musician, The Kiffness, to also produce and release a celebratory track as he flaunts his song-writing abilities.

The Kiffness is heard singing the song’s chorus in Afrikaans, which references Loslappie by Kurt Darren.

“I’m going to Tops in Level 2. My trolley’s full and I’m going to smoke. My beer is going tonight, I’m going to lie in late because Cyril says we can drink, Papi.

Meanwhile, in May, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma congratulated producer Max Hurrell after he sampled her government speech in his parody viral-hit track Zol.

In the track, Dlamini-Zuma was heard detailing governments reasons on its then-continued ban on cigarettes under Level 4 lockdown.

The single, which reigned as number 1 on Apple music for a couple of days, captivated South Africans and raked in hundreds of online views.

After reaching out to Hurrell, Dlamini-Zuma congratulated the musician for “entertaining the nation, while maintaining respect” for his trade.

“I hope you will continue to empower and inspire others now more than ever, good luck,” wrote Dlamini-Zuma.

