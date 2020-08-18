Ntando Duma’s first job paid her R840

A Twitter user disclosed that his first salary was R21,500 back in 2001 and asked other people to share their stories too.

Ntando Duma shocked fans when she replied that she was earning R840 in 2012, around the age of 17.

Haibo!????????‍♀️ mine was R840.00???? in 2012 https://t.co/AKjqpchry4 — Ntando Duma Mthomben (@dumantando20) August 16, 2020

One tweep who couldn’t believe it actually asked Ntando if she perhaps forgot to add a zero to her salary.

Did you forget to add a zero or? — Muhube (@MuhubeMokhale) August 16, 2020

Ntando was born in the township of Soweto in and grew up in Orange Farm. When she was younger, she wanted to become a lawyer then later a teacher.

She then tried her hand at the entertainment industry and hasn’t looked back since.

Ntando shot to fame as a presenter on Sistahood, Craz-e and ShizNiz. In 2014, she joined the cast of e.tv soapie Rhythm City as Zinzi Dandala.

She is also a model and has walked the runway for Soweto Fashion Week on a few occasions.

Furthermore, the actress ventured into the food industry when she launched a delivery app called Spaza Eats in October 2019.

If all that wasn’t impressive enough, Ntando is a musician too as she was featured on a song with Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha called Jiva Phez’kombhede.

Looking at everything she has accomplished so far, Ntando has definitely come a long way over the past eight years.

Here’s what social media users had to say about their first salaries:

Mine was R400 back in 2013???????????? got paid every Sunday so = R1600 monthly — Nthabiseng K (@nthabiseng_kgas) August 16, 2020

500 monthly in year 2009 to 2010 — phindisodi (@phindilemkhungo) August 17, 2020

Mine was R30 back in 1965.. — Richard Muller (@Dick_Muller) August 16, 2020

Mine was 18k in 2010 — Rofhi_N (@nema9_R) August 16, 2020

1200 last year???????????????? — le2000❤ (@CurvyShania) August 16, 2020

My first was 30k in 1998 as a Panorama Micro biologist, got retrenched in 2002 and started a new job at 25k but with experience it was raised to 75k — Pluto ➐ (@Pluto_GP_) August 16, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.