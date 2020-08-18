Celebs & viral 18.8.2020 12:21 pm

Ntando Duma’s first job paid her R840

Citizen reporter
Ntando Duma. Image: Supplied

One tweep who couldn’t believe it actually asked Ntando if she perhaps forgot to add a zero to her salary.

A Twitter user disclosed that his first salary was R21,500 back in 2001 and asked other people to share their stories too.

Ntando Duma shocked fans when she replied that she was earning R840 in 2012, around the age of 17.

Ntando was born in the township of Soweto in and grew up in Orange Farm. When she was younger, she wanted to become a lawyer then later a teacher.

She then tried her hand at the entertainment industry and hasn’t looked back since.

Ntando shot to fame as a presenter on Sistahood, Craz-e and ShizNiz. In 2014, she joined the cast of e.tv soapie Rhythm City as Zinzi Dandala.

She is also a model and has walked the runway for Soweto Fashion Week on a few occasions.

Furthermore, the actress ventured into the food industry when she launched a delivery app called Spaza Eats in October 2019.

If all that wasn’t impressive enough, Ntando is a musician too as she was featured on a song with Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha called Jiva Phez’kombhede.

Looking at everything she has accomplished so far, Ntando has definitely come a long way over the past eight years.

Here’s what social media users had to say about their first salaries:

