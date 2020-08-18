Master KG puts the age rumours to rest: ‘Some people think I am 30’

With the worldwide acknowledgement and success, Master KG says he will continue to release more music for all his fans.

Jerusalema is not the first track that has brought attention to the Limpopo musician and producer’s talent to the world.

“The thing is, I was booked to perform in Europe beginning of this year before the pandemic. I was in France and Portugal, Lisbon, performing Skeleton Move and few other songs before Jerusalema. So I would definitely love to perform internationally again and to the fans all over the world.”

There is more music to come and he is set to release more songs for the deluxe album for Jerusalema. He remains tight-lipped on the details, but we can expect the new music just in time for the summer.

“We are working on the deluxe album for October in partnership with Open Mic Productions and Warner Music Groups, who I signed with earlier this month. There will be more music added to the album.”

Warner Music is working with the artist for the international stage to help his music travel the world. His music has reached countries like Italy, France, America, Brazil, India and Chile, inspiring many different covers.

The impact of the song has also inspired many dance challenges. The success that has come at a young age for the musician and people have been taken by surprise by his age of 24.

“A lot of people are surprised by my age, some people think I am 30. It’s maybe the way I look, maybe also they see all the blessings from God and the perception that success comes at a later age. People think things happen when you older but to be honest, not sure why this is.”

This year has been very successful for the producer who was planning to host a festival show before the pandemic.



“Due to the pandemic we had to hold back, hopefully, things get better. We wanted to give a platform for artists in Limpopo but for now, I am focused on the deluxe album.”

