Here’s what you need to know about RnB singer Elaine

Popular RnB singer Elaine‘s music has frequently been compared to international artists and You’re The One singer and writer still has a bit of mystery about her.

Here are five things you need to know about Elaine:

1. She is South African

A surprise to many who hear her music. Her full name is Ndivhuwo Elaine Mukheli, born in Pretoria 2 April 1999, and she’s Venda too.

2. Elements

She released her highly acclaimed debut EP Elements in September 2019 which reached number one on Apple Music and iTunes locally.

3. Platinum

‘Elements’ was certified platinum earlier in August making her the only South African artist to do so with minimal live performances and brand marketing.

God is so good. Thank you ???? pic.twitter.com/d6Ogswwo78 — Shining star (@elaineofficial_) August 6, 2020





4. Most streamed local female artist

Elaine is the number one streamed female artist in South Africa on Spotify. Has the most-streamed tracks by a female artist for both her tunes, Risky and You’re The One.





5. SAMAs nomination

She was nominated for Best RnB/Soul Album at the 2020 SAMAs.

