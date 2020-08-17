Celeb’s tweet about ANC corruption hits a nerve

Alleged corruption within the ruling South African government continues to be in the media limelight as tens of millions remain unaccounted for.

While President Cyril Ramaphosa scrambles to do damage control with promises of getting to the root of the matter, local celebrities are making their disdain known on social media.

The latest among the growing list of artists and celebs calling out Ramaphosa on widespread graft within his cabinet is Cape Town-based rapper Youngsta CPT.

Taking to his Twitter feed, the acclaimed musician wrote: “Mybru, 500 billion couldn’t even keep the lights on in this country?!?”

Mybru, 500 billion couldn’t even keep the lights on in this country?!? https://t.co/9i7Hgt6DII — Youngsta Kaapstad (@YoungstaCpt) August 15, 2020

Youngsta’s tweet is in response to the allegations of corruption with Covid-19 funds and how the ANC and Ramaphosa are addressing the charges.

The ANC, which continues to deny the allegations, recently launched a social media campaign calling on its members and supporters to help protect its image.

A message circulated on social media by the ANC reads: “I am by no means condoning corruption that seems to be rife … it is some individuals who are bringing the organisation to shame.”

However, Twitter users are having none of it and are lambasting the ruling party.

Sharing their music icon’s sentiment, Youngsta’s fans also weighed in on the issues of corruption.

El Nicco (@ElNi_cc_o) wrote: “The corruption in Africa begins with corruption of the thoughts and morals of our so-called leadership”, while STRAIGHTOUTTAZB (@straightouttazb) said the president should just call it a day and resign.

The corruption in Africa begins with corruption of the thoughts and morals of our so-called leadership — El Nicco (@ElNi_cc_o) August 15, 2020

