Why ‘A Very Bonang Year’ continues to break records

Citizen reporter
Image: Supplied

The viewership for the show equates to almost 21% of the total South African audience and the highest achieved by any entertainment offering in the slot this year.

A Very Bonang Year – the two-part special which chronicles 12 extraordinary months in the life of South Africa’s media darling, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Bonang Matheba – saw over 2 million viewers watching part 2 on Saturday 8 August on SABC 1.

The viewership for A Very Bonang Year equates to almost 21% of the total South African audience and the highest achieved by any entertainment offering in the slot this year, which also had a massive viewership of 1.86 million for the first episode broadcast Saturday 1 August.

Her success could be attributed to the fact that viewers find her so relatable. Although always draped in fashion regalia, her personality is motivational and inspirational. And she carries a piece of Mzansi wherever she goes. On her show, she’s heard speaking a bit of Tswana on The Breakfast Club, to host Charlamagne Tha God. She’s known as the original ‘Moghel’.

Image supplied.

She’s a big supporter of local brands and was draped in Rich Minsi and Gert-Johan Coetzee before both designers became household names.

The October 2019 issue of @glamour_sa is on shelves TODAY!! Get YOURS!!!!! Arg… all this yum…!! ????????????

She continues to be a social activist and philanthropic work.

Bonang heads up The Bonang Matheba Bursary Fund, which aims to provide 300 young ladies with tertiary education by the year 2025.

She said: “I believe that when you educate a girl child, you actually educate a community and you educate a family.”

She’s also her own boss. A Very Bonang Year was produced by Red Button Films in association with C.S.A. and Bonang Matheba Entertainment, her own production company.

The #AVeryBonangYear hashtag reached an astonishing 2.2 billion impressions over the broadcast period, showing why Bonang has well-earned the moniker of Queen B.

“Overall, we are happy with the performance of the show and it proves as a good business decision on our part. We are grateful for the viewers who tuned in and generated much talk-ability,” said Sane Zondi from SABC 1.

(Compiled by Thami Kwazi)

