Celebs & viral 17.8.2020 12:17 pm

Rasta’s Bob Mabena looks like Menzi Ngubane got stung by bees

Hayden Horner

He’s decided to sketch recently deceased Bob Mabena, and Twitter is having none of it.

Local portrait artist (and we use that title very generously) Lebani Sirenje, popularly known as Rasta, is at it once again.

This time he has decided to sketch recently deceased radio DJ and presenter Bob Mabena, and Twitter is having none of it.

As the Mabenas were preparing for the funeral service, Rasta sat outside their home and got to work.

Although the artist means well, followers reacted in disbelief at the image, which they say is either Steve Harvey or Menzi Ngubane, and expressed concern that someone sold Rasta the wrong weed.

Barely a month ago, Rasta also did a portrait of Somizi Mhlongo’s veteran actress mom, Mary Twala.

