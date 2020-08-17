Rasta’s Bob Mabena looks like Menzi Ngubane got stung by bees

Local portrait artist (and we use that title very generously) Lebani Sirenje, popularly known as Rasta, is at it once again.

This time he has decided to sketch recently deceased radio DJ and presenter Bob Mabena, and Twitter is having none of it.

As the Mabenas were preparing for the funeral service, Rasta sat outside their home and got to work.

Woke up very early to honor the Legendary @mabena_bob at his workplace, home and last place to rest pic.twitter.com/BvSbe6fPZo — Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) August 15, 2020

Although the artist means well, followers reacted in disbelief at the image, which they say is either Steve Harvey or Menzi Ngubane, and expressed concern that someone sold Rasta the wrong weed.

Wrong Weed, They Sold Rasta That Cheap Ass Weed again????????‍♂️ that look like menzi ngubane stung by Bees.. pic.twitter.com/iVn4sz7Gxb — SBU HOPE TSHABALALA (@RealSbu_Genge) August 15, 2020

Barely a month ago, Rasta also did a portrait of Somizi Mhlongo’s veteran actress mom, Mary Twala.

Honoring the great Mary Twala. We thank you for your life and contribution to art. Condolences to Mhlongo and Motaung families. @somizi @mohale_motaung#RIPMaryTwala pic.twitter.com/E4uPc7L0Jb — Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) July 5, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.