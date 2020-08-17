What baby bump? Pearl Modiadie rocks sexy pink bikini

In June this year, widely followed presenter Pearl Modiadie and her hubby confirmed rumours that the couple was expecting their first child.

Although her adoring fans bombarded social media with questions about “how far along”, “is it a boy or girl” and “when can we see images of your baby bump”, the celeb decided to keep deets private.

Now, out of the blue, Modiadie has posted images of herself in a sexy pink bikini and fans are frothing at the mouth about whether she’s delivered.

Taking to her Instagram page over the weekend, she posted: “Sometimes you just have to remind yourself who you are.”

Her 2.8 million followers were falling over themselves and comments poured in ranging from “I can’t wait to see the baby” to “My favourite SA celebrity slaying. Ke go rata (I love you so much)!” and “Woman of the universe. You just remind me of my daughter.”

