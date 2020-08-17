Becoming a Parent 17.8.2020 11:10 am

Thobeka Majozi looks stunning at baby shower but what is Cassper wearing?

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Thobeka Majozi looks stunning at baby shower but what is Cassper wearing?

Cassper and Thobeka baby shower. Photo: Twitter

The conversation, however, was about what Cassper was wearing at his baby shower.

Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majoz (Bexx) have been very hush-hush about their pregnancy but proudly shared images of their baby shower over the weekend.

Cassper organised an intimate baby shower with Bexx dressed in a stunning blue floral dress that turned heads. But what the soon-to-be-father was wearing was much the centre of the conversation.

He was dressed in a purple hoodie, a yellow doek and camouflage pants and some said Cassper should have put more effort into his outfit rather than looking like he just rolled out of bed.

Thobeka stuns in blue floral dress during her baby shower. Photo: Instagram

Some tweeps thought the rapper was trying to not be the centre of attention.

However, this is also not the first time the Tito Mboweni hitmaker didn’t follow the dress code.

Remember Somizi’s and Mohale wedding? He rocked up dressed in all black to a white and red Louis Vuitton-themed wedding.

Thobeka was the center of attention, the only thing Cassper was good for there is organising that shower.

 


Cassper is very excited for the arrival of their son, already showing some adorable Nike sneakers. The couple is expecting the birth of their son any time now.


