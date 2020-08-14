Pure Opulence: World’s 5 most expensive homes

We all secretly dream of living in palatial homes worthy of being featured on Lifestyle Of The Rich And Famous – and some lucky few are living that dream.

There are a select few, five in fact, who own properties that are high on price but, and you decide for yourself, are a little low on architecture.

Here are five of the world’s most expensive houses:

The One, California, United States: $500 million

Currently belonging to property developer and film producer Nile Niami, this mansion features (among other pleasures) five swimming pools, a casino, a nightclub with a VIP area, a bowling alley and a real lounge with a tank full of jellyfish.

Palais Bulles, Théoule-sur-Mer, France: $390 million

This ridiculously priced oddity can be found in Cannes, France. Designed by the Hungarian architect Antti Lovag between 1975 and 1989, it is said to have been inspired by the female form.

Colorado West Creek Ranch, United States: $279 million

From the USA as well, this luxurious ranch boasts no fewer than eight bathrooms, a home gym, helipad, six fireplaces, four fountains and a theatre. All this opulence was previously owned by Discovery Channel founder John Hendricks.

Island Road, Hong Kong, China: $230 million

Certainly not a bargain since the house has only four bedrooms, making it the most expensive of the five, in terms of space. But the beautiful roof terrace is stunning. Click here to view the photo gallery.

Mesa Vista Ranch, Texas, USA: $220 million

Not only do you get a huge mansion for this price, but you will also find a private chapel on the grounds, a private dog kennel and The Lodge – a guest cottage.

