Cassper Nyovest talks albums and fatherhood – ‘My son is going to have a lit life’

Cassper Nyovest has hinted that he may be dropping a single for the album ‘Any Minute Now’ in the next few days.

Speaking on Power FM with Aldrin Samprin, the rapper said his album was 95% done, with only one song left to complete.

He said that part of the album would celebrate Limpopo’s finest; the late HHP, Busiswa, and Nadia Nakai.

“Busiswa is in a different song. People are expecting to hear a dance record but I challenge her and she really showed up man, she’s a superstar.”

Cassper joked that while they were working together, he almost stole Beyoncé’s number from Busiswe’s phone.

ALSO READ: ‘Black Is King’ update: Busiswa to host live IG conversation

He said his life during the pandemic was bittersweet.

“I just put more energy on the sweet part. On the one part, as an artist, it is a very tough time. Me as an artist just needing money from music, I am broke. I don’t have any money coming from music. I’m literally surviving from having a big brand.”

In June, the rapper announced he will be a father for the first time. The album will honour the birth of his son, with the album set to be released on 11 September.

The rapper said his stepfather Edgar Dikgol‘s passing was tough but he learnt so much from him even though the time they spent together was short.

“We weren’t as close as my biological father but he was played such an important role in my life. The impact he had in my mom’s life and in my life, I meet a few different people through him who changed my life drastically.”

The soon to be dad cant wait to meet his son.

“My son is going to have a lit life. I was talking to Bonang Mathabe this one time and she was like ‘I can’t wait to spoil him rotten’. I was like, man, my son is going to have an aunt like Bonang. This kid is going to grow up with so much love, opportunity and privilege.

“My role is to teach him humility, I don’t want him thinking he’s better than anybody. I would like to raise a very humble kid, I don’t want to raise a spoilt kid. That would be such a failure to me if that happens.”

READ NEXT: Here’s what we know about Cassper’s baby momma, Thobeka Majozi

Cassper revealed that they have named their son but won’t share it yet, adding they have been private about the pregnancy by choice.

He noticed some of the backlash Simphiwe Ngema received this week after her pregnancy announcement, that not everyone will be happy for you.

“We need to be careful about what we share to this world sometimes. We need to protect our energy. I would like to protect my son’s energy and not really put him out there on social media like that. My mom agrees to, we have been praying about it; we need to be as secretive as possible. No pictures shared yet of my partner pregnant on the net too.”

He perfectly coined that his son is due ‘Any minute now’.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.