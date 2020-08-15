Booze is back! Say cheers with a Whiskey Sour cocktail

As of 17 August, midnight, the entire country will move to Level 2 meaning many restrictions will be lifted. Notably booze sales will be permitted onsite until 10 pm and alcohol will be sold from 9 am – 5 pm. For those who love a tipple this Whiskey Sour cocktail recipe will be a delicious little celebration.

The Whiskey Sour is one of the most popular sour cocktails in the world and it makes for a good aperitif or after-dinner drink and is also ideal for those who enjoy sweet-tart treats.

This recipe, originally shared by All4Women, is extremely easy to make.

Ingredients

3 tbsp bourbon

6 tbsp fresh lemon juice (or 3 tbsp lemon and 3 tbsp fresh lime)

2 tsp sugar

6 ice cubes

Maraschino cherries, for serving

Method

1. Strain the lemon juice through a tea strainer to remove any pips and pulp.

2. Place the bourbon, sugar and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker and stir until the sugar has dissolved.

3. Add the ice cubes, cover and shake vigorously for a minute until the whiskey sour is seriously chilled.

(Take care not to overfill the shaker, the cocktail and ice need loads of space to move when you shake it. If you’re using a standard shaker, I’d say make for two people at a time max).

4. Pour whiskey sour into glasses and garnish with a cherry or two. Serve right away.

Recipe by Lizet Hartley, courtesy of Melkkos & Merlot

