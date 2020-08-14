Bob Mabena’s ex, Zandi Nhlapo, shares touching moment of their time together

Zandisile Nhlapo shared a personal post about the loss of broadcasting legend Bob Mabena earlier this week.

Nhlapo and Mabena were married and have a child together. Even though their relationship didn’t end in the good terms, Nhlapo thanked him for giving her the most beautiful gift, their daughter.

She said: “The passion in this relationship, even after we parted. We loved too hard and fought just as hard. You could literally cut passion with a knife. I didn’t know these pics existed. I wondered and asked where he got them from but then again, that was Bob for you. ‘I’m a n***a packed with surprises,’ he said…

“I still can’t believe it, he’s really really gone?! Wow!”

The businesswoman and former TV presenter post put her back in the spotlight. Some tweeps thought the post was somehow insensitive to Mabena’s wife.

One tweep said: “This is very disrespectful and on that the man was married – absolutely nothing warrants this.”

Many people quickly backed Nhlapo saying she had every right to share her feelings and mourn his death too.

“They were together for years and even have a child together. What you are not going to do is dictate how Zandi should mourn,” said Retha.

This thing of dragging Zandi is so weird. Reminds me of a funeral I went to. There were whispers because the late persons ex was there. Even in death you want to be possessive of people. If you’ve loved someone before, their death will hurt & you have every right to mourn them. — Buhle Mazibuko (@Bubu_Mazibuko) August 14, 2020

People had meaningful relationships and loved and were loved by other people prior to their marriages. The marriage relationship does not cancel that out. Zandi can mourn too. In no way does that undermine his marriage. https://t.co/3wCDTQxwzC — Musa Gwebani (@musa_gwebani) August 14, 2020

Memorial service was held at the Power FM offices on Thursday with many industry colleagues and family members paying tribute to ‘The Jammer’.

Mabena passed away on Monday, 10 August, after a brief stay in hospital where he suffered cardiac arrest.

