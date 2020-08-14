Twitter comes for Tino Chinyane with xenophobic insults

The social media streets are on fire this week as nasty comments about Simphiwe Ngema expecting a baby with former model and TV presenter Tino Chinyane continue to pour in.

It all started late last week after Simphiwe shared online how blessed she and Tino were to be expecting their first baby together.

However, mean fans latched onto the fact that Simphiwe’s late husband, Dumi Masilela, was murdered just months after their marriage in 2017 and questioned how fast she’d moved on.

Since last week, the comments have taken a mean tone and some are even downright xenophobic towards Zimbabweans and Tanzanians, who followers claimed murdered Masilela.

I’m very disappointed to hear #SimphiweNgema is impregnated by Zimbabwean man. Of all decent men in SA she chose Zimbabwean men with stinking armpits. How low can sisters go. She forgets her former husband was killed by Zimbabwean n Tanzanian criminals. — Segopotje Nkadimeng (@SegopotjeNkadi3) August 12, 2020

Meanwhile, a user with the handle @AfricanRiser questioned the widow’s mourning period.

Simphiwe Ngema so quick, not even wait for 5yrs at least pic.twitter.com/GYxt0wmhbd — Kim Jong UN #PutSouthAfricaFirst ???????????????????????? (@AfricanRiser) August 12, 2020

Tino, who appears to be the main target of the Twitter assault, is having none of it and has since clapped back with a comment that: “People have and always will be intimidated by people who know who they are & where they’re going. Enjoy the journey & let them enjoy the show from the sidelines.”

People have and always will be intimidated by people who know who they are & where they’re going. Enjoy the journey & let them enjoy the show from the sidelines. ????????❤️ — Father_of_Nations (@Tino_Chinyani) August 12, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.