Celebs & viral 14.8.2020 12:51 pm

Twitter comes for Tino Chinyane with xenophobic insults

Hayden Horner
Twitter comes for Tino Chinyane with xenophobic insults

Tino Chinyani and Simz Ngema | Image: Instagram

Comments get nasty as social media attacks Simphiwe Ngema about her baby with Tino.

The social media streets are on fire this week as nasty comments about Simphiwe Ngema expecting a baby with former model and TV presenter Tino Chinyane continue to pour in.

It all started late last week after Simphiwe shared online how blessed she and Tino were to be expecting their first baby together.

However, mean fans latched onto the fact that Simphiwe’s late husband, Dumi Masilela, was murdered just months after their marriage in 2017 and questioned how fast she’d moved on.

Since last week, the comments have taken a mean tone and some are even downright xenophobic towards Zimbabweans and Tanzanians, who followers claimed murdered Masilela.

Meanwhile, a user with the handle @AfricanRiser questioned the widow’s mourning period.

Tino, who appears to be the main target of the Twitter assault, is having none of it and has since clapped back with a comment that: “People have and always will be intimidated by people who know who they are & where they’re going. Enjoy the journey & let them enjoy the show from the sidelines.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
DJ Black Coffee not sorry about his albino comment 13.8.2020
Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Fleurhof evictions and Gordhan no-show at Zondo commission 12.8.2020
Mzansi shuts down Tino Chinyani for ‘thinking too highly of himself’ 12.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 