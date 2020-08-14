Lifestyle 14.8.2020 11:17 am

Is Burna Boy’s new album ‘Twice as Tall’ album of the year?

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Burna Boy has been nominated in the Best International Act category at the 2020 BET Awards | Image: Supplied

The album has received positive reaction across the broad as it features the likes of Chris Martin, Stormzy, and Naughty Boy.

Nigerian superstar Burna Boy has released his highly anticipated fifth studio album ‘Twice as Tall’ on Friday.

The album is the predecessor of his successful album ‘African Giant’ in 2019.

The new album, now streaming on all digital platforms has 15 tracks featuring Chris Martin from Coldplay, Naughty Boy and Stormzy. ‘Twice as Tall’ has received positive reaction across the broad with Diddy calling it the album of the year.

The American hip hop star helped produce the album with contributions from Timberland, Snoop Dogg and Anderson.


Diddy said: “This is the most important black project you got. Black men and women working together as one to make sure that the best ideas get heard.”

Burna Boy says the album speaks to his soul.

“We come from a hard place man, we come from a place where people don’t really make it out and there’s no one to represent the truth of who we are.”

Listen to the title track featuring feat Youssou N’Dour.

