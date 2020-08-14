Is Burna Boy’s new album ‘Twice as Tall’ album of the year?

Nigerian superstar Burna Boy has released his highly anticipated fifth studio album ‘Twice as Tall’ on Friday.

The album is the predecessor of his successful album ‘African Giant’ in 2019.

The new album, now streaming on all digital platforms has 15 tracks featuring Chris Martin from Coldplay, Naughty Boy and Stormzy. ‘Twice as Tall’ has received positive reaction across the broad with Diddy calling it the album of the year.

The American hip hop star helped produce the album with contributions from Timberland, Snoop Dogg and Anderson.



Diddy said: “This is the most important black project you got. Black men and women working together as one to make sure that the best ideas get heard.”

Burna Boy says the album speaks to his soul.

“We come from a hard place man, we come from a place where people don’t really make it out and there’s no one to represent the truth of who we are.”

Burna made a song with Chris martin and it slaps ???????????????? I AM DONE !!! pic.twitter.com/f26EYF2iGP — Bosun (@tee_bambino) August 13, 2020

Let it be on record that Wizkid helped Drake and then Beyoncé ‘s careers. Davido put Chris Brown on the map and Burna Boy gave Diddy an opportunity to showcase his talent as a back-up singer on his #TwiceAsTall album. We rise by lifting others. ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/0nG2fhzgYj — E (@iamOkon) August 14, 2020

I spent the last 1 hour 7 minutes of my life listening to Burna Boys #TWICEASTALL album. No regrets though. I didn’t plan to take any personal and professional development course with that time☺️ — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) August 14, 2020

Excited to listen to this new Burna Boy. #TwiceAsTall — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) August 14, 2020

Listen to the title track featuring feat Youssou N’Dour.

