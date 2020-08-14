Celebs & viral 14.8.2020 10:28 am

Mihlali Ndamase unbothered by not being featured on Most Influential Women on Twitter list

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Beauty vlogger and influencer Mihlali Ndamase will be one of the many panelists and presenters at the first ever Beauty Revolution expo | Image: Instagram

The top 25 most influential women on the Twitter list was released on Thursday and the usual suspects such as Bonang Matheba and Minnie Dlamini-Jones were included. However, a non-entry from one influencer took many by surprise.

Brandwatch, a digital consumer research company gathered data by creating an influence score designed as a representation of how influential the author is across Twitter by engagement, followers and mentions.

The score rating from 0-100 uses a computer that learns to predict how a human scorer would rank influence.

The top 10 most influential women on Twitter according to Brandwatch:

  1. Bonang Matheba
  2. Boity
  3. Hellen Zille
  4. Karabo Mokgoko
  5. Connie Ferguson
  6. Minnie Dlamini-Jones
  7. Redi Tlhabi
  8. Anele Mdoda
  9. Ferial Haffajee
  10. Gigi Lamayne


Other notable entries included Ntsiki Mazwai, Khanyi Mbau, and Dr Sindi van Zyl.

But popular social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase was nowhere to be found.

ALSO READ: Revealed Instagram rich list features Mihlali Ndamase

One tweep, Knonou said: “There are so many people who just hate Mihlali and they want to be so loud about all that negativity… yes, you don’t think she’s influential but do you have to ‘drag’ her and discredit her very obviously efforts and talents (makeup artistry & videography) just to point that out?”

Others said the influencer did not make the list because she does not contribute to serious conversations on the app and her audience is rather interested in her beauty and lifestyle brand.

Mihlali was unbothered by the list she said: “Azinintsi inxaki zam (got too many problems) to be worrying about a list bawo.”


