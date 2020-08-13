WATCH: Rachel Kolisi’s tribute to SA women

Rachel Kolisi, wife to Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, has posted a heartfelt video message on social media for Women’s Month that pays tribute to the women working to uplift poor communities.

Her message follows a recent visit with her husband to the impoverished community of Zwide in the Eastern Cape, where a group of women are dedicating their time to ensuring members of the township don’t go to bed hungry.

Watch Rachel’s message here:

Both Rachel and Siya are avid sponsors of a number of different charities through their Kolisi Foundation, which helps bolster the work of women.

In a separate video about the Kolisi Foundation, Siya speaks frankly about his childhood experiences with poverty and the role of the women who made sure he also had a meal.

“We grew up in communities helping one another and that’s why it was tough for me to go to Zwide and look at all the ladies I used to ask for food; a cup of flour, mealie-meal for my grandmother to cook. Now I’m able to do the same and I haven’t forgotten about them,” he says in the clip.

Listen to Siya in this video:

