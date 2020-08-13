WATCH: Takkies and daughter Sana join ‘Jerusalema’ dance challenge

Nkateko ‘Takkies’ Dinwiddy is the latest celebrity to take part in the popular Jerusalema dance challenge.

She recently gave birth to her second child Suri in June 2020 and hasn’t wasted any time getting back into shape.

The choreographer took to Instagram to share a video of her dancing to the song all the way in London with her two-year-old daughter.

“Sana Dinwiddy makes working out at home so fun. Join the fun and head to my YouTube channel for the full workout. Enjoy,” she wrote.

Fans are loving the adorable video featuring the mother-daughter duo, with many especially enjoying Sana’s performance.

One social media user requested that Takkies do the challenge with her husband Chris Dinwiddy the next time.

“Great. Next dance please same moves but with @dinnersc,” said photographer and AR designer Raffael Dickreuter.

The dancer revealed she had been trying to get her husband to join her but to no avail. “Been trying to get him to join me. No luck,” she responded.

Master KG’s hit song Jerusalema has taken the world by storm and achieved international recognition.

From healthcare workers and female police officers in South Africa to a group of priests and nuns in Italy, the song has sparked a global dance frenzy.

To date, the music video for Jerusalema has been viewed over 76 million times on YouTube times since releasing on 12 December 2019.

