Soweto TV launches first-ever reality show ‘Single in Soweto’

Covid-19 has changed life as we know it and being single during a global pandemic can be challenging.

Soweto TV has launched its first-ever reality show titled Single in Soweto which revolves around the daily realities of four single ladies in the township.

The series follows the women on their quest to find love in the age of Covid-19 as they navigate life amid restrictions, social distancing and wearing masks.

“It doesn’t get more real than this,” said Soweto TV CEO Thabo ‘T-Bo Touch’ Molefe.

“Sowetans and the nation at large will be clamouring for the front row seat every Thursday evening to share in the drama of the four single ‘girls next door’, courtesy of MultiChoice.”

Earlier this year, MultiChoice Group (MCG) selected three community TV stations that each received R1.5 million to create fresh new content for their audiences. Soweto TV, which broadcasts in South Africa’s largest township, was one of the lucky beneficiaries.

The channel is free-to-air in Gauteng and provides entertaining lifestyle content through its programming and feature stories that are based on a strong African narrative.

The four-part documentary series promises not to disappoint fans.

MCG executive for corporate affairs Joe Heshu said: “As Africa’s most-loved storyteller, we pride ourselves on the role we play in the creation of new local content and this show epitomises the extent of the talent we have on the continent, given the resources and the opportunity.

“We will be watching with much anticipation as this exciting new show grows in popularity.”

Watch the video below to get a peek at what you can expect from the show:

Single in Soweto will air Thursdays at 7pm from 13 August 2020 on Soweto TV (DStv channel 251).

