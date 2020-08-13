Celebs & viral 13.8.2020 11:49 am

DJ Black Coffee not sorry about his albino comment

Hayden Horner
‘Must I turn the other cheek and be a bigger person while being insulted?’ the DJ has asked.

This past week has seen internationally acclaimed DJ Black Coffee at the centre of a social media storm after he launched a scathing attack on a follower about her child’s albinism.

It all started when he posted on Twitter that he’d about had enough with followers sticking their noses in his personal life.

“Let’s play Twister, who’s trending today, who’s falling, who are we trolling, who’s marriage are we having opinions on, who’s trash who’s not, who are we cancelling, like God who are we judging, whose relationship is falling apart while ours is perfect, who’s not perfect. Let’s all laugh at him,” he wrote on Twitter.

His query resulted in one follower asking him why he couldn’t just laugh and have a good time without getting salty about people’s curiosity.

She then went on to ask him if he didn’t miss his ex and that sent the DJ into attack mode.

“… don’t you miss umbali? if you don’t, how did you get over her? i need some tips,” asked the women.

This was enough for Black Coffee to blow his top and take aim at the woman’s seven-year-old child, who happens to be living with albinism.

“Laugh at what exactly? looking at your account, would you laugh when people make jokes about your kid being albino?” he asked the lady.

Twitter has since been completely divided about whether Black Coffee’s reaction was warranted or totally uncalled for and the DJ doesn’t seem one bit phased by his comment.

Even local artist Ntsiki Mazwai, who is infamous for posting exactly what’s on her mind, has lashed out at DJ Black Coffee for his comment.

He has since pointed out that his family and disability was always the butt of jokes online, and it hurt.

“So you people can make jokes about my family and my disability. Do you have any idea how dreadful it has been and the trauma of my accident? Then I must turn the other cheek and be a bigger person while being insulted.”

