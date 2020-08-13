Prince Kaybee and Mampintsha to donate 50% of collab earnings to GBV organisations

Prince Kaybee has shared his thoughts after his collaboration with artist Mampintsha proved to be divisive.

Mampintsha said he had received good feedback from his fans about the track, Strength, but they asked that 50% of earnings from the single should go to gender-based violence (GBV) organisations.

The Gqom artist agreed and welcomed the suggestion. However, people were torn as to why an artist would donate to a GBV organisation when he has been accused of assaulting a woman in the past.

His relationship with Babes Wodumo is well publicised, especially after a video surfaced of Mampintsha assaulting her.

Both laid charges of assault against each other, however, Mampintsha apologised and the charges were later dropped.

Kaybee responded to the concerns raised: “My recent collaboration with Mampintsha was received with overwhelming love and criticism from my fans. While the majority of the audience loved the song, others were not happy with me for teaming up with a man who has been accused of GBV.

“Some of you vehemently expressed the opposition and disappointment. I’m grateful that as an artist I have fans who are able to caution me when I’m wrong and this is one of the cases where looking back, working with Mampintsa could have offended some of my followers.”

He apologised for his “lack of judgment” and insensitivity: “I believe that the best form of apology is changed behaviour and making efforts to self-correct by acting.”

Kaybee has also committed to donating 50% of their collaboration to charities and organisations that are working to stop the scourge of violence against women.

