WATCH: Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel his groovy dance moves

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel Kolisi how to dance. Photo: Twitter

The Rugby World Cup-winning captain continues to show his fun side to the larger public and it’s the content we need.

Siya and Rachel Kolisi continue to show us they are couple goals.

The rugby player had a bit of fun when he posted a video teaching his wife some dance moves. Rachel was clearly having just as much fun as she tried her best to match his moves.

At the end of the video, Rachel had no idea her efforts were being recorded.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Caption this please!

A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siya_kolisi_the_bear) on

Many people commented, with media personality Minnie Dlamini saying she and her husband were just like Rachel.


 



