WATCH: Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel his groovy dance moves

Siya and Rachel Kolisi continue to show us they are couple goals.

The rugby player had a bit of fun when he posted a video teaching his wife some dance moves. Rachel was clearly having just as much fun as she tried her best to match his moves.

At the end of the video, Rachel had no idea her efforts were being recorded.

View this post on Instagram Caption this please! A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siya_kolisi_the_bear) on Aug 12, 2020 at 10:30am PDT

The Rugby World Cup-winning captain continues to show his fun side to the larger public and it’s the content we need.

Many people commented, with media personality Minnie Dlamini saying she and her husband were just like Rachel.

Siya teaching Rachel to dance is the wholesome content we need ???? pic.twitter.com/irSIq9yFRE — Post Alone (@craigflixchill) August 12, 2020





I really like Siya Kolisi’s brand… he’s so fun…. a true bhuda of the country. — IG: Highly_flavourd (@Highly_flavourd) August 12, 2020





????????????❤️❤️❤️ I found this video of Siya teaching Rachel how to dance very cute.. I’m definitely a Rachel???? ndiqine ndilithambo leNkomo???????????????? pic.twitter.com/9wcI7KWXfn — Lisa (@anelisa_tuswa) August 12, 2020



