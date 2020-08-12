Celebs & viral 12.8.2020 05:25 pm

Mzansi shuts down Tino Chinyani for ‘thinking too highly of himself’

Hayden Horner

Fans got a little spicy when the celebrity decided he was heaven’s gift to all women.

Despite almost everyone celebrating celebrity couple, Zimbabwean model Tino Chinyani and Simphiwe Ngema, expecting a baby, not everyone is cheering after Tino took it too far.

The reactions followed closely on Tino’s social media message to Simphiwe about his joy at becoming a dad for the first time.

However, Tino went a step further by tweeting: “Ladies your boyfriends can finally breathe. You’re welcome.”

And that’s when fans started clapping back with heated responses about how they were not even competing with him and how he shouldn’t “think so highly himself”.

