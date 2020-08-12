Mzansi shuts down Tino Chinyani for ‘thinking too highly of himself’

Despite almost everyone celebrating celebrity couple, Zimbabwean model Tino Chinyani and Simphiwe Ngema, expecting a baby, not everyone is cheering after Tino took it too far.

The reactions followed closely on Tino’s social media message to Simphiwe about his joy at becoming a dad for the first time.

However, Tino went a step further by tweeting: “Ladies your boyfriends can finally breathe. You’re welcome.”

Ladies your boyfriends can finally breathe. Your welcome. ???????????? — Father_of_Nations (@Tino_Chinyani) August 12, 2020

And that’s when fans started clapping back with heated responses about how they were not even competing with him and how he shouldn’t “think so highly himself”.

Who said Girl was Crushing on You Msoonu pic.twitter.com/qmlI1Ivf1O — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) August 12, 2020

Some of us weren’t even intimidated by you bro bro. We just support — ..Sol (@swavey_zondo) August 12, 2020

And that time I only knew about this Tino guy today???? pic.twitter.com/6gDrQvoR2h — Fxllxw_baq???? (@MbalenhleSD) August 12, 2020

